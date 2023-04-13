Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK bioscience Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A302440   KR7302440003

SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.

(A302440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
73500.00 KRW   -1.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Bioscience Rallies After Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster

04/13/2023 | 12:19am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


SK Bioscience Co Ltd.'s shares rallied Thursday after the global phase 3 clinical trials confirmed the efficacy and safety of its Covid-19 vaccine booster.

Shares of the South Korean biotech company rose as much as 9.1% to 80,200 won ($60.62) in early trade, outperforming the Kospi's 0.1% gain. The jump put the stock on course for its largest daily percentage gain in five months.

The rally followed the firm's regulatory filing late Wednesday that said the phase 3 clinical trials on 450 adults in both South Korea and Thailand showed that the booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine, marketed as SKYCovione, had increased neutralizing antibodies seven times in the additionally inoculated people.

The company also reported the clinical trials had found no abnormal side effects from the booster jabs.

SKYCovione which was developed by SK Bioscience, formerly a contract manufacturer of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine, is the first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0018ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.65% 11822 Delayed Quote.5.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.11% 2550.64 Real-time Quote.14.05%
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD. -1.61% 73500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
12:19aSK Bioscience Rallies After Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster
DJ
02/13SK Bioscience's Q4 Profit Plunges 85%
MT
02/13South Korean Stocks Close Lower as Investors Look Forward to US CPI Data; SK Hynix Lose..
MT
02/09SK Biopharmaceuticals Swings to Loss in Q4
MT
02/08SK Bioscience to Establish Songdo Global Research & Process Development Center
CI
01/27SK bioscience Introduces New Partnership Model to Establish Regional Vaccine Hubs
CI
01/18SK Bioscience Co.,Ltd. Receives Expanded Manufacturing and Marketing Approval from the ..
CI
01/09SK Bioscience Receives Biologics License Application Approval of the Skyzoster™ fr..
CI
01/09MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 9
MS
2022South Korean shares rebound from two-week low on upbeat Wall Street
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 512 B 0,39 B 0,39 B
Net income 2022 150 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net cash 2022 1 511 B 1,14 B 1,14 B
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 644 B 4 266 M 4 266 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,07x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK bioscience Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 73 500,00 KRW
Average target price 66 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jae-Yong An Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Sung Choi Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Hun Kim Chief Technology Officer & Director
Jong-Gu Park Executive Board Member & Head-Technology Support
Sally Choe Head-Global Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.0.00%4 342
CSL LIMITED4.86%96 831
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.56%43 745
BIOGEN INC.2.44%40 989
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-16.46%26 937
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-7.20%19 236
