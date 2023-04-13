SK Bioscience Rallies After Clinical Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Bioscience Co Ltd.'s shares rallied Thursday after the global phase 3 clinical trials confirmed the efficacy and safety of its Covid-19 vaccine booster.

Shares of the South Korean biotech company rose as much as 9.1% to 80,200 won ($60.62) in early trade, outperforming the Kospi's 0.1% gain. The jump put the stock on course for its largest daily percentage gain in five months.

The rally followed the firm's regulatory filing late Wednesday that said the phase 3 clinical trials on 450 adults in both South Korea and Thailand showed that the booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine, marketed as SKYCovione, had increased neutralizing antibodies seven times in the additionally inoculated people.

The company also reported the clinical trials had found no abnormal side effects from the booster jabs.

SKYCovione which was developed by SK Bioscience, formerly a contract manufacturer of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine, is the first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea.

