    A302440   KR7302440003

SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.

(A302440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
108000.00 KRW   -0.92%
02:33aSK Bioscience Shares Advance on Covid-19 Vaccine Approval
DJ
02:07aSK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Approval of the domestic product licensing for COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione(GBP510))
PU
05/24SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Booster-shot Phase III clinical trial (IND) application for COVID-19 vaccine GBP510 in Thailand)
PU
SK Bioscience Shares Advance on Covid-19 Vaccine Approval

06/29/2022 | 02:33am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


SK Bioscience Co. shares advanced Wednesday after its Covid-19 vaccine candidate secured final approval for use from local health authorities in South Korea.

Shares in the South Korean vaccine maker rose 5.6% to 114,000 won ($88.21) in early afternoon trading, when the broader market index Kospi fell 1.5%.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's approval of the biotech company's SKYCovione jab made it the country's first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine.

SK Bioscience, formerly a contract manufacturer of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine, said it is now seeking to get emergency-use approval for SKYCovione in other countries and from the World Health Organization.

The company said that clinical-trial data show that SKYCovione helped form about three times more neutralizing antibodies than AstraZeneca's vaccine.

The global Phase 3 clinical trial of SKYCovione involved 4,037 adults and the efficacy test group received two doses at four-week intervals, the company said.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 0232ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.19% 10786 Delayed Quote.24.29%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.26% 2382.81 Real-time Quote.-18.93%
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD. -0.92% 108000 End-of-day quote.-52.00%
02:33aSK Bioscience Shares Advance on Covid-19 Vaccine Approval
DJ
02:07aSK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Approval of the..
PU
05/24SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Booster-shot Ph..
PU
05/02SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Application for..
PU
05/02SK BIOSCIENCE : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
05/02SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Announcement of..
PU
04/29SK Bioscience and GlaxoSmithKline's Covid-19 Vaccine Meets Co-Primary Objectives
DJ
04/26SK Bioscience Shares Jump on Encouraging Results of COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
04/26SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Announcement of..
PU
04/25SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Approval of Pha..
PU

Financials
Sales 2022 1 174 B 0,91 B 0,91 B
Net income 2022 399 B 0,31 B 0,31 B
Net cash 2022 1 198 B 0,93 B 0,93 B
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 293 B 6 426 M 6 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,7%
Managers and Directors
Jae-Yong An Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Sung Choi Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Hun Kim Chief Technology Officer & Director
Jong-Gu Park Executive Board Member & Head-Technology Support
Ik-Hwan Kwon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.-52.00%6 426
CSL LIMITED-6.10%91 294
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.75%44 948
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-17.18%40 349
BIOGEN INC.-15.59%29 658
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-12.62%25 972