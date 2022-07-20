SK bioscience : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

- The above contract amount is the amount obtained by applying the initial basic exchange rate (KRW 1,191.20/USD) as of Dec 23, 2021 to USD 110,500,000, an increase of USD 15,600,000 at the client's request from the initially disclosed contract amount of USD 94,900,000.



- The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the FY 2020 individual financial statements.



- The above contract amount may change depending on the actual quantity of purchase.



- The above contract period may differ depending on revisions of the contract terms by consensus.



- Under the contract amendment, SK bioscience will manufacture variant-targeting vaccine(DS) instead of the drug substance of original antigen that was previously contracted.