SK bioscience : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
07/20/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date
2022-07-20
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2. Submission date of documents
2022-01-19
3. Reason for Revision
Change contract contents
4. Revised Information
information
before revision
after revision
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decision
- The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the last year's individual financial statements.
- The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the FY 2020 individual financial statements.
- Under the contract amendment, SK bioscience will manufacture variant-targeting vaccine(DS) instead of the drug substance of original antigen that was previously contracted.
-
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract
Other sales or supply contracts
- Name of contract concluded
COVID-19 Vaccine CMO Contract
2. Details of contract
Contract amount (KRW)
131,627,600,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW)
225,610,784,857
Ratio to sales (%)
58.34
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
No
3. Counterparty to contract
Novavax, Inc.
- Relationship to company
-
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served)
-
5. Contract period
Start date
2021-12-23
End date
2022-12-31
6. Terms and conditions of contract
Production and supply of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine(DS)
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders)
2021-12-23
8. Withholding of disclosure
Reasons for withholding disclosure
-
Withholding period
-
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above contract amount is the amount obtained by applying the initial basic exchange rate (KRW 1,191.20/USD) as of Dec 23, 2021 to USD 110,500,000, an increase of USD 15,600,000 at the client's request from the initially disclosed contract amount of USD 94,900,000.
- The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the FY 2020 individual financial statements.
- The above contract amount may change depending on the actual quantity of purchase.
- The above contract period may differ depending on revisions of the contract terms by consensus.
