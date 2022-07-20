Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK bioscience Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A302440   KR7302440003

SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.

(A302440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
132500.00 KRW   -1.12%
03:44aSK BIOSCIENCE : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
03:44aSK BIOSCIENCE : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/19Novavax Shares Climb 12% on SK Bioscience Agreement for Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK bioscience : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

07/20/2022 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2022-07-20
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2. Submission date of documents 2022-01-19
3. Reason for Revision Change contract contents
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decision - The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the last year's individual financial statements.

 		- The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the FY 2020 individual financial statements.

- Under the contract amendment, SK bioscience will manufacture variant-targeting vaccine(DS) instead of the drug substance of original antigen that was previously contracted.
-
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract Other sales or supply contracts
- Name of contract concluded COVID-19 Vaccine CMO Contract
2. Details of contract Contract amount (KRW) 131,627,600,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW) 225,610,784,857
Ratio to sales (%) 58.34
Classified as a large-sized corporation? No
3. Counterparty to contract Novavax, Inc.
- Relationship to company -
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served) -
5. Contract period Start date 2021-12-23
End date 2022-12-31
6. Terms and conditions of contract Production and supply of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine(DS)
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders) 2021-12-23
8. Withholding of disclosure Reasons for withholding disclosure -
Withholding period -
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above contract amount is the amount obtained by applying the initial basic exchange rate (KRW 1,191.20/USD) as of Dec 23, 2021 to USD 110,500,000, an increase of USD 15,600,000 at the client's request from the initially disclosed contract amount of USD 94,900,000.

- The above sales amount is the company's sales based on the FY 2020 individual financial statements.

- The above contract amount may change depending on the actual quantity of purchase.

- The above contract period may differ depending on revisions of the contract terms by consensus.

- Under the contract amendment, SK bioscience will manufacture variant-targeting vaccine(DS) instead of the drug substance of original antigen that was previously contracted.
※ Related disclosure 2021-12-24 Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
2022-01-20 Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract

Disclaimer

SK Bioscience Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
03:44aSK BIOSCIENCE : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
03:44aSK BIOSCIENCE : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/19Novavax Shares Climb 12% on SK Bioscience Agreement for Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
DJ
07/18Sk Bioscience Co Ltd Wins 39 Billion Won Order From Novavax Inc
RE
07/14SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Approval of Pha..
PU
07/11S.Korean shares fall as China COVID woes offset upbeat U.S. data
RE
07/05S.Korean shares end nearly 2% higher on U.S.-China tariff optimism
RE
06/29SK Bioscience Shares Advance on Covid-19 Vaccine Approval
DJ
06/29SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Approval of the..
PU
05/24SK BIOSCIENCE : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Booster-shot Ph..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 006 B 0,77 B 0,77 B
Net income 2022 361 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net cash 2022 1 265 B 0,97 B 0,97 B
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 174 B 7 791 M 7 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
EV / Sales 2023 7,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK bioscience Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 132 500,00 KRW
Average target price 150 555,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jae-Yong An Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hun Kim Chief Technology Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.-41.11%7 791
CSL LIMITED2.04%96 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.30%44 638
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-17.50%42 120
BIOGEN INC.-8.19%32 258
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-17.46%24 402