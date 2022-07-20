SK bioscience : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract
Other sales or supply contracts
- Name of contract concluded
Production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Prefilled Syringe(PFS)
2. Details of contract
Contract amount (KRW)
39,463,468,100
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW)
929,000,929,909
Ratio to sales (%)
4.25
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
3. Counterparty to contract
Novavax, Inc.
- Relationship to company
-
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served)
-
5. Contract period
Start date
2022-07-18
End date
2023-12-31
6. Terms and conditions of contract
Novavax's PFS technology transfer and production of PFS Drug Product
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders)
2022-07-18
8. Withholding of disclosure
Reasons for withholding disclosure
-
Withholding period
-
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above contract amount is the amount obtained by applying the initial basic exchange rate (KRW 1,323.70/USD) as of July 18, 2022 to USD 29,813,000.
- The above sales of the latest fiscal year is the company's sales based on the FY 2021 individual financial statements.
- The above contract amount and contract period may differ depending on revisions of the contract terms by consensus.
※ Related disclosure
-
