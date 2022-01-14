SK bioscience : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Acquisition of Domestic Product License for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine)

2. Details

1. Product name

- NUVAXOVID Pre-filled Syringe (SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Vaccine(Recombinant))



2. Target disease

- Prevention for SARS-CoV-2



3. Date of license application(approval) of product and licensing authority

- Application date : 2021.11.15

- Approval date : 2022.01.12

- Approval authority : Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS, Republic of Korea)



4. Expected effect

- Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 antigen protein contained in this vaccine forms the antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside the body and exhibits an immune response when exposed to the SARS-CoV-2, enabling prevention against COVID-19.



5. Future plans

- Expected for domestic supply