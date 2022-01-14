SK bioscience : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Acquisition of Domestic Product License for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine)

Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions
|
1. Title
|
Acquisition of Domestic Product License for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
|
2. Details
|
1. Product name
- NUVAXOVID Pre-filled Syringe (SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Vaccine(Recombinant))
2. Target disease
- Prevention for SARS-CoV-2
3. Date of license application(approval) of product and licensing authority
- Application date : 2021.11.15
- Approval date : 2022.01.12
- Approval authority : Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS, Republic of Korea)
4. Expected effect
- Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 antigen protein contained in this vaccine forms the antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside the body and exhibits an immune response when exposed to the SARS-CoV-2, enabling prevention against COVID-19.
5. Future plans
- Expected for domestic supply
|
3. Date of board resolution (decision date) or confirmation date
|
2022-01-12
|
- Attendance of outside directors
|
Present(No.)
|
-
|
Absent(No.)
|
-
|
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
|
-
|
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|
- The above product's codename is 'NVX-CoV2373'.
- The above '3. Date of board resolution(decision date) or confirmation date' is the date of the approval.
|
※ Related disclosure
|
-
Disclaimer
SK Bioscience Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 08:01:08 UTC.