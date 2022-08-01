SK bioscience : Material Business Matters Related to Investment Decisions (Application for UK conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for COVID-19 vaccine, SKYCovion(GBP510))

2. Details





The application for product licensing for the clinical trial drug does not guarantee the final licensing related decision of the drug regulatory agency.



There may be results which do not meet expectations during the product licensing review process, and accordingly, there is always the possibility that our company may change or abandon our commercialization plan.



Investors are kindly advised to invest carefully by comprehensively considering the investment risks disclosed via non-periodic disclosures and business reports, etc.



1. Product name

- SKYCovion (GBP510)



2. Target disease(indications)

- Active immunization for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals ≥ 18 years of age



3. Date of application for product licensing and the relevant licensing agency

- Date of application: July 28, 2022

- Product licensing agency: Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA)



4. Clinical trial related matters

- Clinical trial registration number: NCT05007951 (Clinical trial progress is available on the US clinical registration site (



- Progress of clinical trials:

This phase 3 study aimed to assess the immunogenicity and safety of GBP510 25㎍ adjuvanted with AS03 in adults aged 18 years and older. The first subject was enrolled on 30th Aug 2021 and the enrollment of a total of 4,037 subjects was completed on 14th Jan 2022.

As the primary endpoints, superiority and non-inferiority of immune responses in neutralizing antibodies were demonstrated after primary vaccination (2 doses at 4 weeks interval) compared to Vaxzevria which is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca



- Results of clinical trials:

Excellent immune response was demonstrated, satisfying all primary endpoints with neutralizing antibody geometric mean titer (GMT) ratio against comparator(Vaxzevria) of 2.93 (95% CI: 2.63 - 3.27) and seroconversion rate of 98% (difference with the control was 10.8%, 95% CI: 7.68 - 14.32).

Most solicited local and systemic reactions were mild and moderate in severity after each vaccination of GBP510, and recovered without any specific issues.

No critical safety concerns were reported especially in terms of serious adverse event and adverse events of special interest.



5. Expected effect

- Strong neutralizing antibodies that may contribute to the prevention of COVID-19 were induced by primary vaccination of SKYCovion. In terms of safety, overall, SKYCovion showed a clinically acceptable safety profile.

- SKYCovion is a thermostable refrigerated vaccine which could be an interesting feature in various countries.

- Approval of stringent agency, MHRA, is expected to accelerate WHO EUL/PQ and expansion of regulatory approvals world-wide.



6. Future plan

