  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  SK bioscience Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A302440   KR7302440003

SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.

(A302440)
  Report
SK bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine plant in South Korea gets European nod

05/16/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK bioscience said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine facility had received European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, paving the way for exports to the bloc.

The certification approves the production and processing line and quality system of SK bioscience's Andong plant, which produces COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Novavax Inc. It will enable SK to export vaccines to the European markets.

SK bioscience is also looking to obtain the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it said in a statement.

It has been supplying the AstraZeneca vaccine it has produced to the domestic market and the global vaccine sharing facility COVAX.

SK bioscience also has a license agreement with Novavax to produce 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for South Korea as well as a contract development and manufacturing deal for global supply.

"The global vaccine demand is expected to surge explosively driven by the pandemic ... Based on the globally recognised high-level technology, we will accelerate our business expansion," SK bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong said in a statement.

Shares in SK bioscience jumped as much as 8.6%, outperforming a 0.1% drop in the broader market. ($1 = 1,131.7300 won) (Reporting by Sangmi Cha, Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.15% 7864 Delayed Quote.7.37%
NOVAVAX, INC. 8.83% 131.69 Delayed Quote.18.10%
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD. 0.34% 146000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 204 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 169 B 9 905 M 9 907 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 54,9x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK bioscience Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 180 000,00 KRW
Last Close Price 146 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jae-Yong An Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hun Kim Chief Technology Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.0.00%9 905
CSL LIMITED-1.94%98 249
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.2.63%57 290
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.14.77%55 625
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.46.03%53 688
BIOGEN INC.14.44%42 187