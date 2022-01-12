Log in
    A302440   KR7302440003

SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.

End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/11
216500 KRW   +1.64%
216500 KRW   +1.64%
12:07aSouth Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01/11South Korea authorizes use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
RE
2021SK BIOSCIENCE : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
South Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

01/12/2022 | 12:07am EST
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Novavax logo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has authorised the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd said it will produce the Novavax vaccine.

The two-dose, protein-based vaccine has secured authorisations from European Union regulators and the World Health Organization.

It has been authorised in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, where Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India, will supply it.

Novavax is awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical.

South Korea has already authorised vaccines made by AstraZeneca Inc, Moderna Inc, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.70% 8476 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
MODERNA, INC. -5.27% 221.39 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
NOVAVAX, INC. -3.19% 130.68 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
PFIZER, INC. 0.80% 56.69 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD. 1.64% 216500 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 2.20% 3346 Delayed Quote.1.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 034 B 0,87 B 0,87 B
Net income 2021 389 B 0,33 B 0,33 B
Net cash 2021 953 B 0,80 B 0,80 B
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 562 B 13 899 M 13 929 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
SK bioscience Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 216 500,00 KRW
Average target price 335 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jae-Yong An Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hun Kim Chief Technology Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK BIOSCIENCE CO.,LTD.-3.78%13 588
CSL LIMITED-3.69%96 141
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.75%46 125
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-5.29%44 701
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.0.67%34 565