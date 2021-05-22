U.S. vaccine makers agree to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in South Korea

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc
and Novavax Inc on Saturday entered into a deal with
the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19
vaccines, as the country has been under pressure to secure more
and faster deliveries of U.S.-made vaccines.
The agreements came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden
said that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed
on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the
United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South
Korean soldiers.
Moon, who is under pressure over the COVID-19 pandemic, had
also said that a vaccine partnership would combine U.S.
expertise and Korean production capacity.
Moderna, whose shot was granted approval in South Korea on
Friday, said on Saturday its vaccine will be manufactured by
Samsung Biologics Co Ltd and that it intends to
supply these vaccines to markets outside the United States
starting in the third quarter of 2021.
South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, it added.
"We will continue to explore options for establishing
potential local manufacturing opportunities in South Korea,"
Moderna's Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in a press
release.
Novavax also on Saturday reaffirmed its partnership with
South Korean firm SK bioscience Co Ltd to expand its
production of vaccines, including the U.S. drug developer's
protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
In February, Novavax had entered into a license agreement
with the South Korea manufacturer to produce 40 million doses of
COVID-19 vaccine for the country.
Moderna and Novavax announced their deals in separate press
releases, saying the memoranda of understanding were signed by
respective company executives and government representatives.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)