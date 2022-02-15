SK Chemicals : Filing or Application of Lawsuit, etc.(Corporate Control Contest)
02/15/2022 | 03:27am EST
Filing or Application of Lawsuit, etc. (Corporate Control Contest)
1. Case name
Petition for the injunction of review and duplication of the list of shareholders
Docket number
2022KAHAP50034
2. Plaintiff (claimant)
Korea Investment & Securities Co.,Ltd.
3. Details of claims
1. From the date on which the decision on this case is served, the debtor shall allow the creditor or its representative to review and duplicate (including taking photos and duplication via a storage device of computer) the list of shareholders providing the annex list at the head office or the place of storage of the debtor during the hours of business for 20 days excluding Saturdays and public holidays.
2. If the debtor violates 1 above, the debtor shall pay KRW 10,000,000 per day of violation to the creditor until the date of completion of the performance.
3. The application fee shall be borne by the debtor.
4. Competent court
Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court
5. Actions to be taken
Our Company plans to respond in accordance with legal procedures.
6. Date of filing or application
2022-02-08
7. Confirmation date
2022-02-11
8. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
7. Date of confirmation' above is the date on which the Company received and confirmed the relevant application.
* If there should be any progress or confirmation of facts, the Company will disclose the related information without delay.
