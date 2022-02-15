SK Chemicals : Filing or Application of Lawsuit, etc.(Corporate Control Contest)

3. Details of claims

1. From the date on which the decision on this case is served, the debtor shall allow the creditor or its representative to review and duplicate (including taking photos and duplication via a storage device of computer) the list of shareholders providing the annex list at the head office or the place of storage of the debtor during the hours of business for 20 days excluding Saturdays and public holidays.



2. If the debtor violates 1 above, the debtor shall pay KRW 10,000,000 per day of violation to the creditor until the date of completion of the performance.



3. The application fee shall be borne by the debtor.