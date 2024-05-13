- SK Chemicals presents its circular recycling solutions under the theme of 'Greening The Globe'

- Beyond simple recycling material production, comprehensive solutions for recycling plastic waste are proposed

SK Chemicals (CEO Jae-Hyun Ahn) announced on the 22th that it will participate in Chinaplas 2024, which will be held from 23rd to 26th April in Hongqiao, Shanghai, China, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

Chinaplas is recognized as one of the top three global chemical industry exhibitions alongside NPE in the United States and K Trade fair in Germany, and is considered the largest exhibition in Asia. This year's exhibition is known to have participation from approximately 4,000 companies from over 150 countries.

At this exhibition, SK Chemicals has prepared an booth where visitors can experience solutions for a sustainable future under the slogan 'Greening The Globe: On hand solution for a sustainable tomorrow.'

The exhibition hall is designed to showcase the process of plastic waste generated in cities being reborn as recycled raw materials through SK Chemical's 'circular recycle™' technology, and these materials being transformed into various products once again. SK Chemical's circular recycle has garnered significant attention from industry stakeholders as the world's first commercially viable chemical recycling technology. SK Chemicals plans to showcase a wide range of circular recycling product portfolios by successfully achieving vertical integration from monomers, polyesters, to copolyesters through circular recycling technology.

In addition to its circular recycle solution, SK Chemicals will display a wide range of sustainable material product categories and already commercialized products using these materials. Various global brand products such as cosmetics, appliances, and household goods incorporating ECOTRIA CR will be exhibited, along with final products successfully commercialized through the application of recycled materials, such as tires and bottled water Samdasoo Reborn with SKYPET CR.

SK Chemicals has presented a diverse lineup of recycled and recyclable materials that can be selected according to the needs of end users, including ECOTRIA CR, a chemically recycled Copolyester, SKYPET CR, a chemically recycled PET, and ECOZEN Claro, a copolyester that can be classified and recycled within same stream as PET after use.



Furthermore, SK Chemicals will also exhibit various bio-based materials, including ECOTRION, a bio-based polyol using industrial starch as raw material for products such as spandex, synthetic leather, and polyurethane elastic materials; ECOTRIA, a copolyester with a mixture of substances extracted from corn and other biomass, suitable for various applications such as cosmetics, food packaging, and appliances, based on its transparency and chemical resistance.

President Jae-Hyun Ahn of SK Chemical stated, "Chinaplas will be an important milestone for SK Chemicals to introduce its unique circular recycle solutions to the world," and added, "Through this exhibition, we will establish ourselves as a leading company in driving the circular economy by promoting the necessity, advantages, and competitiveness of circular recycling to the industry and brand owners."

Circular recyclie™ refers to SK Chemical's chemical recycling method. Unlike mechanical recycling, which involves crushing and washing plastic waste into raw materials for plastic reuse, chemical recycling breaks down plastics into molecular units and reuses them as raw materials for plastics. This method allows for infinite recycling without compromising product quality, such as transparency. By utilizing SK Chemical's circular recycling solutions, various forms of plastic waste, including transparent bottles, films, trays, etc., can be recycled to their original application.



[SK Chemicals will participate in ChinaPlas 2024, which will be held from 23rd to 26th April in Hongqiao, Shanghai, China, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). Booth layout of SK Chemical]