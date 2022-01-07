Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

- This disclosure is a re-disclosure following the previous disclosure (Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined) on The Herald Business' article "SK Gas to sell its stake in the Eurasia Tunnel" on March 8, 2021.



- We are considering selling our stake in the Eurasia Tunnel Project that we had acquired for investment purposes, but nothing has been determined as of yet.



- We will disclose the details after a final decision is made on the matter or within six months from today.



(Officer in charge of disclosure) Lee, Sung-mo, Chief of Planing and Finance Unit