Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
|
2021-03-08
|
This announcement is a follow-up to the one released on the date of left cell.
|
1. Contents of rumors or media reports
|
Reports on SK Gas selling its stake in the Eurasia
Tunnel
|
2. Channel of rumors or media reports
|
Korea Herald Business, etc.
|
3. Distributed date of rumors or media reports
|
2021-03-08
|
4. Company's explanation for rumors or media reports
|
- This disclosure is a re-disclosure following the previous disclosure (Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined) on The Herald Business' article "SK Gas to sell its stake in the Eurasia Tunnel" on March 8, 2021.
- We are considering selling our stake in the Eurasia Tunnel Project that we had acquired for investment purposes, but nothing has been determined as of yet.
- We will disclose the details after a final decision is made on the matter or within six months from today.
(Officer in charge of disclosure) Lee, Sung-mo, Chief of Planing and Finance Unit
|
5. Re-disclosure date
|
2022-07-04
|
※ Related disclosure
|
2021-07-12 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-04-08 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-03-10 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
