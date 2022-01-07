Log in
    A018670   KR7018670000

SK GAS CO., LTD.

(A018670)
Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-03-08 This announcement is a follow-up to the one released on the date of left cell.
1. Contents of rumors or media reports Reports on SK Gas selling its stake in the Eurasia
Tunnel
2. Channel of rumors or media reports Korea Herald Business, etc.
3. Distributed date of rumors or media reports 2021-03-08
4. Company's explanation for rumors or media reports
- This disclosure is a re-disclosure following the previous disclosure (Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined) on The Herald Business' article "SK Gas to sell its stake in the Eurasia Tunnel" on March 8, 2021.

- We are considering selling our stake in the Eurasia Tunnel Project that we had acquired for investment purposes, but nothing has been determined as of yet.

- We will disclose the details after a final decision is made on the matter or within six months from today.

(Officer in charge of disclosure) Lee, Sung-mo, Chief of Planing and Finance Unit
5. Re-disclosure date 2022-07-04
※ Related disclosure 2021-07-12 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-04-08 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-03-10 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined

Disclaimer

SK GAS Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 696 B 5,57 B 5,57 B
Net income 2021 248 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
Net Debt 2021 1 045 B 0,87 B 0,87 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,64x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 1 117 B 927 M 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SK GAS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SK Gas Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK GAS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 124 500,00 KRW
Average target price 165 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang-Won Chey Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Byung-Seok Yoon President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seong-Mo Lee Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Cheol-Hoon Lee Executive Board Member & Head-Technology
Gwang-Jun Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK GAS CO., LTD.-2.35%927
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%9 386
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-1.48%4 919
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-8.25%4 451
RUBIS6.40%3 234
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-2.38%3 119