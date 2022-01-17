Log in
    A018670   KR7018670000

SK GAS CO., LTD.

(A018670)
SK Gas : Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)

01/17/2022 | 12:55am EST
Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary company Ulsan GPS Corporation 's material business matters to report
1. Title Conclusion of the EPC Contract for the Construction of the Ulsan LNG/LPG Combined Cycle Thermal Power Generation Plant
2. Details This disclosure pertains to the decision by Ulsan GPS Corporation, the Company's subsidiary, to execute the EPC contract for the construction (facilities investment) of the LNG/LPG combined cycle thermal power generation plant.

1) Contract amount : KRW 930,463,767,600 (VAT exclusive) (This contract amount corresponds to 20.68% of the Company's total amount of consolidated assets. Please refer to the "Details of Subsidiary Company" for the breakdown of the total amount of assets).
2) Contractual counterparty : SK ecoplant Co., Ltd.
3) Power Generation Capacity : 1,227MW
4) Terms and conditions of contract
- The contract uses the EPC Turn-key contract method, and the total cost is inclusive of procuring major equipments
- The contract period is from the date of conclusion of the contract until the date of completion of construction (the scheduled date of commercial operation is Aug 15, 2024; the estimated date of completion of construction is Sept 15, 2024, and is subject to change)
5) Financing method : equity capital and loan from external funds (expected)
3. Decision(Confirmation) date 2022-01-12
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
'- "2. Details- 1) Contract amount" is subject to change depending on how Ulsan GPS Corporation carries forward its business plan.
- "3. Decision(Confirmation) Date" is the date of resolution by the board of Ulsan GPS Corporation.
- The total assets in "Details of Subsidiary Company" are based on the financial statements as of the end of 2020.
※ Related disclosure -
[Details Of Subsidiary Company]
Name of subsidiary company 울산지피에스(주) Name in English Ulsan GPS Corporation
- Representative Seung-ho Cho
- Main business (LNG/LPG)Combined cycle thermal power generation business
- Major subsidiary company? No
Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW) 81,626,850,856
Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW) 4,498,920,423,918
Ratio to consolidated total assets of parent company (%) 1.81

Disclaimer

SK GAS Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
