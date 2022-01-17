SK Gas : Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)

2. Details

This disclosure pertains to the decision by Ulsan GPS Corporation, the Company's subsidiary, to execute the EPC contract for the construction (facilities investment) of the LNG/LPG combined cycle thermal power generation plant.



1) Contract amount : KRW 930,463,767,600 (VAT exclusive) (This contract amount corresponds to 20.68% of the Company's total amount of consolidated assets. Please refer to the "Details of Subsidiary Company" for the breakdown of the total amount of assets).

2) Contractual counterparty : SK ecoplant Co., Ltd.

3) Power Generation Capacity : 1,227MW

4) Terms and conditions of contract

- The contract uses the EPC Turn-key contract method, and the total cost is inclusive of procuring major equipments

- The contract period is from the date of conclusion of the contract until the date of completion of construction (the scheduled date of commercial operation is Aug 15, 2024; the estimated date of completion of construction is Sept 15, 2024, and is subject to change)

5) Financing method : equity capital and loan from external funds (expected)