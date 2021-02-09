Log in
Bitcoin powers to new high as Tesla takes it mainstream

02/09/2021
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a Bitcoin digital currency ATM shop in Marseille

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin extended gains on Tuesday to a record high as the afterglow of Tesla Inc's investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning it would become a mainstream asset class for both corporates and money managers.

Bitcoin has more than doubled over two months as institutional investors search for alternative wealth stores and retail traders ride the wave. Monday's leap after Tesla's announcement was its largest daily rise in more than three years.

It climbed to a new peak of $48,216 late in the Asian afternoon on Tuesday. Rival cryptocurrency ethereum had struck a record high of $1,784.85 in the early morning.

Shares of companies that provide trading platforms for bitcoin and the technology to "mine" the cryptocurrency surged in China, South Korea, and Australia, and big computer chip making companies such as SK Hynix also rose.

The U.S. dollar slumped against most currencies.

Analysts figuredTesla's announcement that it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin and that it would take the cryptocurrency as payment for cars is part of a larger shift as companies and big investment houses follow small traders into the asset.

"While you can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin, I wouldn't suggest doing so," said Michael Bucella, partner at crypto investment firm BlockTower on CNBC. "We're in a position where these are the earliest phases of an allocation to bitcoin from the institutional and corporate community."

Bitcoin is already up 62% this year, on top of a 300% rally last year, as investors search for alternatives to the greenback because of the U.S. Federal Reserve's 0% interest rates.

Central bankers and regulators, particularly in China, are also starting to embrace issuing their own digital currencies for everyday use, in a major break from the conventional workings of global finance.

"Digital currencies, it seems clear to us, are going to be an increasing part of financial architecture very broadly and potentially portfolios moving forward," Ben Powell, APAC chief investment strategist at BlackRock's Investment Institute, said on CNBC.

"There isn't just news in the U.S. with the bitcoin situation, but in China we've got a rollout of China's digital currency with so-called 'red packets'."

Tesla boss Elon Musk has long been a cryptocurrency fan - he has talked them up online - but Tesla's hard currency investment came as a surprise that has put a rocket under the sector.

Graphics: Bitcoin hits record high on Tesla investment: https://graphics.reuters.com/CRYPTO-CURRENCY/TESLA%20CRYPTO-CENRRENCY/bdwpkngldvm/Bitcoin.png

Even dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency with a dog as its symbol, has seen its value turbocharged after Musk mentioned it on Twitter. It has jumped by 13% in the past day, according to CoinMarketCap.

China's Feitian Technologies Co Ltd, which makes technology for digital payments, rose 4.47% on Tuesday.

Beijing will issue 10 million yuan ($1.55 million) worth of digital currency to residents that can be used during the Lunar New Year holiday starting on Thursday, domestic media reported.

In addition, Chinese are expected to send billions of yuan to each other during the weeklong holiday via chat apps such as WeChat - digital versions of traditional 'red packet' envelopes filled with cash.

(Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White and Tom Westbrook


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 0.29% 38219.285 Real-time Quote.33.40%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.56% 46234.605 Real-time Quote.31.28%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.15% 1456.33 Real-time Quote.136.79%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN 0.96% 0.038124 Real-time Quote.77.52%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.45% 1761.79 Real-time Quote.133.09%
FEITIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. 2.08% 15.21 End-of-day quote.-26.45%
SK HYNIX, INC. -1.96% 125000 End-of-day quote.5.49%
TESLA, INC. 1.31% 863.42 Delayed Quote.22.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.30% 6.4259 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
Financials
Sales 2020 31 507 B 28,2 B 28,2 B
Net income 2020 3 713 B 3,32 B 3,32 B
Net Debt 2020 5 647 B 5,05 B 5,05 B
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 85 842 B 76 728 M 76 829 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 28 894
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 154 111,11 KRW
Last Close Price 125 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Yoon-Wook Kim Head-Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.5.49%76 422
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.25%584 701
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.60%357 503
INTEL CORPORATION16.78%240 367
BROADCOM INC.7.96%192 253
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.27%167 424
