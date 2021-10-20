Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

10/20/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia.

The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit.

Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles. But its most advanced memory chips, which go into devices including PCs, phones and data centers, are made in Taiwan, Japan and Singapore.

Sumit Sadana, Micron's chief business officer, told Reuters memory chips are about 30% of the global semiconductor market but only 2% are made in the United States.

"We certainly want to very seriously assess manufacturing in the U.S., because the U.S. ought to have more than 2% of memory manufacturing for the sake of national security and for the sake of supply chain resiliency," Sadana said in an interview.

Sadana said the company has not settled on a country for its next factory for advanced chips. The factories will require tools such as ASML Holdings' extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which can cost more than $100 million each.

Micron plans to spend up to $12 billion in capital expenditure and $3 billion on research and development next year, Sadana said, and up to $150 billion over the next decade.

Micron estimates costs for memory manufacturing are 45% higher in the United States than in Asia, Sadana said.

He said Micron's decision will depend on whether U.S. subsidies for buildings factories and investment tax credits for expensive tools - both of which are being debated in the U.S. Congress - are put in place.

"We need these policies to be stable and bipartisan in nature," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -1.79% 670.9 Real-time Quote.71.80%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 0.46% 67.57 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.57% 70600 End-of-day quote.-12.84%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.62% 97700 End-of-day quote.-17.55%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.00% 4890 End-of-day quote.69.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 42 948 B 36,5 B 36,5 B
Net income 2021 9 407 B 8,01 B 8,01 B
Net Debt 2021 5 306 B 4,52 B 4,52 B
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 67 181 B 57 143 M 57 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 29 047
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 97 700,00 KRW
Average target price 148 176,47 KRW
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-17.55%57 143
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 624
NVIDIA CORPORATION70.74%556 358
INTEL CORPORATION10.82%223 987
BROADCOM INC.16.57%210 085
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.75%183 008