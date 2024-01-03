(Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, aims to raise about $1 billion in a dollar bond deal, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

SK Hynix said in a statement the issue amount will be determined at a later date according to market conditions.

The firm has appointed eight investment banks to work on the deal which could have three- and five-year tenors, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

SK Hynix reported combined operating losses of 8.1 trillion won ($6.19 billion) during the first three quarters of 2023, driven by a prolonged slowdown in demand for commodity chips used in smartphones and computers.

However, the prices of memory chips are expected to recover this year after production cuts by chipmakers, while SK Hynix diverts resources to retain its lead in high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in generative AI.

In April, SK Hynix raised $1.7 billion in a convertible bond that was the company's first sale of its type in a decade.

($1=1,308.2000 won)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

By Scott Murdoch and Joyce Lee