S.Korea stocks fall on year-end profit taking, virus scare

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield steady
SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Monday as uncertainty around the
Omicron COVID-19 variant sullied risk sentiment and investors
booked profits before the year-end following a rally last week.
The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was
unchanged.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 12.88 points, or 0.43%, to
2,999.55 as of 06:32.
** Daishin Securities analyst Lee Kyoung-min said some retail
investors are seen selling shares before the year ends to avoid
certain capital gains taxes and other levies slapped on large
shareholders. A surge in COVID-19 cases globally is also hurting
investor sentiment, he added.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.56%,
while LG Chem rose 0.97% and Naver fell
0.91%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 43.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,186.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.02% lower than its previous
close at 1,186.6.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.5 per
dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,186.8.
** The KOSPI has risen 4.39% so far this year and gained 1.5% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 462.90 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
931, the number of advancing shares was 446.
** The won has lost 8.5% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 109.12.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3
basis points to 1.779%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was
flat at 2.210%.
