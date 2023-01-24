Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
87600.00 KRW   +2.46%
01/24S.Korean shares catch up with Wall St rally after Lunar New Year break
RE
01/20South Korean shares rise for third straight week in a row
RE
01/19Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares catch up with Wall St rally after Lunar New Year break

01/24/2023 | 10:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, resuming trade after the Lunar New Year holidays, as investors caught up with Wall Street's sharp rally in the recent sessions. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 33.19 points, or 1.39%, to 2,428.45 as of 0200 GMT, after rising as much as 1.56% to its highest intraday level since Dec. 5, 2022.

** South Korea's financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday. Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday, after two straight upbeat sessions.

** "The local market followed Wall Street's strong trend during the holiday period, with large-cap stocks evenly rising on index-tracked passive buying by foreigners," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would scrap a number of regulations in the local stock market within this year to make investment easier for foreigners.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 2.59% and 4.79%, respectively. Battery makers were up between 2% and 5%. Automakers added more than 1%.

** Search engine Naver jumped 3.06% and instant messenger Kakao gained 2.61%. Of the total 932 issues traded, 517 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 385.4 billion won ($312.50 million) in their 15th buying session out of 16 this year.

** The won was quoted at 1,233.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.15%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 104.92.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 3.305%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 3.281%. ($1 = 1,233.2900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 0.66% 61200 End-of-day quote.15.25%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.63% 2395.26 Real-time Quote.7.10%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.96% 469500 End-of-day quote.7.81%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. -1.01% 6840 End-of-day quote.12.50%
MIRAE CORPORATION 0.75% 13400 End-of-day quote.23.50%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.00% 196000 End-of-day quote.10.42%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -0.88% 101.5319 Real-time Quote.-1.19%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.49% 61800 End-of-day quote.11.75%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.46% 87600 End-of-day quote.16.80%
All news about SK HYNIX INC.
01/24S.Korean shares catch up with Wall St rally after Lunar New Year break
RE
01/20South Korean shares rise for third straight week in a row
RE
01/19Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher
DJ
01/19South Korean shares subdued ahead of long holiday period
RE
01/19South Korean shares rise on strong foreign buying; Samsung Elec jumps
RE
01/18South Korean shares turn higher on strong foreign inflows
RE
01/18Sk Hynix : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Invitation
PU
01/17South Korea shares extend losses on profit-booking ahead of earnings
RE
01/17SK Hynix Lists $2.5 Billion Bonds in Singapore
MT
01/17South Korean stocks end nine-day rally, BOJ policy in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 631 B 37,0 B 37,0 B
Net income 2022 5 607 B 4,55 B 4,55 B
Net Debt 2022 14 217 B 11,5 B 11,5 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 60 238 B 48 844 M 48 844 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 87 600,00 KRW
Average target price 113 986,49 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.16.80%48 973
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.83%472 340
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 277
BROADCOM INC.4.02%243 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 702
QUALCOMM, INC.18.88%146 885