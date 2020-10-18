S.Korean shares gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Monday, helped by optimism over
some progress in U.S. stimulus talks and a drop in local
coronavirus cases. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond
yield rose.
** By 02:51 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI climbed 17.95
points, or 0.77%, to 2,359.48.
** U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic
legislation on a coronavirus relief package could be pushed
through before Election Day.
** South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday
midnight, extending declines after logging triple-digit
increases last week.
** Shares of SK Hynix jumped 2.81%, and POSCO
rose 3.71%
** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.8 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,142.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.43% higher than its previous
close at 1,147.4.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.3 per
dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,142.1.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.22%.
** The KOSPI has risen 7.36% so far this year, and gained 0.7%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 484.54 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
905, the number of advancing shares was 541.
** The won has gained 1.2% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 111.87.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8
basis points to 0.911%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.4 basis points to 1.503%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)