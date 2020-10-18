Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK hynix, Inc.    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/16
85300 KRW   -2.07%
04:21aS.Korean shares gain on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/12S.Korea shares extend rally to eighth day on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
09/29S.Korean stocks end higher as U.S. stocks gain, virus cases fall
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S.Korean shares gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:21pm EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday, helped by optimism over some progress in U.S. stimulus talks and a drop in local coronavirus cases. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 02:51 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI climbed 17.95 points, or 0.77%, to 2,359.48.

** U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic legislation on a coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before Election Day.

** South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday midnight, extending declines after logging triple-digit increases last week.

** Shares of SK Hynix jumped 2.81%, and POSCO rose 3.71%

** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,142.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,147.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,142.3 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,142.1. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.22%. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.36% so far this year, and gained 0.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 484.54 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 541. ** The won has gained 1.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 111.87. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 0.911%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.503%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.74% 2345.52 Real-time Quote.6.66%
POSCO -1.46% 202000 End-of-day quote.-14.59%
SK HYNIX, INC. -2.07% 85300 End-of-day quote.-9.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SK HYNIX, INC.
04:21aS.Korean shares gain on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/12S.Korea shares extend rally to eighth day on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
09/29S.Korean stocks end higher as U.S. stocks gain, virus cases fall
RE
09/24Intel gets U.S. licences to supply some products to Huawei
RE
09/22S.Korean stocks post worst fall in a month on Europe lockdown concerns
RE
09/18Arm rival SiFive says Nvidia deal spurs interest in its technology
RE
09/17SK HYNIX : Japan chipmaker Kioxia sets lower IPO price range than indicative pri..
RE
09/14South Korea government, Samsung team up for self-sufficiency after Japan expo..
RE
09/11S.Korean stocks reverse course to end flat on big retail buying
RE
09/11South Korea export decline slows in early September, helped by Huawei chip st..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 287 B 27,4 B 27,4 B
Net income 2020 3 743 B 3,27 B 3,27 B
Net Debt 2020 5 717 B 5,00 B 5,00 B
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 58 345 B 51 084 M 51 052 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 865x
EV / Sales 2021 1 570x
Nbr of Employees 33 190
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 110 770,27 KRW
Last Close Price 85 300,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.-9.35%51 084
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED35.65%404 683
NVIDIA CORPORATION134.79%341 262
INTEL CORPORATION-9.51%252 386
BROADCOM INC.19.82%153 164
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED46.24%145 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group