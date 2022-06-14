Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
99000.00 KRW   -4.35%
01:43aS.Korea strike disrupts shipments of key cleaning agent for chipmaking
RE
06/13Striking S.Korean truckers say they may block coal to power plant
RE
06/13South Korea’s Kospi, Kosdaq Plunge Amid Worries of Rate Hike and Global Slowdown; Samsung Loses 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares hit 19-month low on faster Fed rate-hike worries

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
* KOSPI falls for sixth consecutive session

* Korean won touches weakest since March 2020 vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits more than 8-year high

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday to a 19-month low, weighed down by mounting fears of much faster monetary policy tightening in the United States ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Korean won touched its weakest level since March 2020, while the benchmark bond yield hit a more than eight-year high.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 11.54 points, or 0.46%, at 2,492.97, after falling as much as 1.88% in early trade. The index posted its lowest close since Nov. 12, 2020.

** Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week.

** The market seemed to have over-reacted a bit in early trade before recovering some losses amid dip-buying sentiment, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** South Korea's finance ministry and central bank said they would take necessary measures to stabilise financial markets if volatility increases.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.32% while peer SK Hynix rose 0.10%.

** LG Energy Solution rose 2.77% after the battery maker announced an investment plan of 730 billion won ($567.53 million) to expand its production capacity.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 273.2 billion won ($212.40 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,286.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than the previous session, after touching the lowest since March 19, 2020 at 1,292.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.07 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.8 basis points to 3.561%, after touching the highest since late August 2011, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.2 basis points to 3.696%, after hitting the highest since early December 2013. ($1 = 1,286.2700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.69546 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.21725 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.77538 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.33% 1.0455 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012817 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.64% 2494.89 Real-time Quote.-15.64%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -2.35% 415000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE CORPORATION -6.25% 12000 End-of-day quote.-14.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.62823 Delayed Quote.-7.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.66% 62100 End-of-day quote.-20.69%
SK HYNIX INC. -4.35% 99000 End-of-day quote.-24.43%
Financials
Sales 2022 58 117 B 45,0 B 45,0 B
Net income 2022 12 490 B 9,67 B 9,67 B
Net Debt 2022 6 559 B 5,08 B 5,08 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,66x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 68 077 B 52 685 M 52 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 29 711
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 99 000,00 KRW
Average target price 159 529,41 KRW
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-24.43%52 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.10%463 386
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.80%425 031
BROADCOM INC.-18.66%218 574
INTEL CORPORATION-26.66%160 194
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-39.55%153 657