    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
93900.00 KRW   +1.95%
S.Korean shares post biggest weekly gain in five months on chipmaker boost

07/08/2022 | 03:13am EDT
* KOSPI rises 0.7%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday to close the week with biggest gain in five months, supported by chipmakers and sustained buying from overseas. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield climbed.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 16.34 points, or 0.70%, at 2,350.61. The index ended the week 1.96% higher, the biggest gain since early February.

** The local market continued its rebounding trend that began after Samsung Electronics released its earnings report, said Eugene Investment and Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan, though some gains were shed following news of the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

** Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, weakening risk appetite across global financial markets.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 0.86% and 0.96%, respectively, extending gains on a relief from Samsung's second-quarter earnings released a day before.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 3.88%, while its parent LG Chem advanced 3.05% after the chemicals maker issued $300 million worth of global green bonds.

** Of the total traded issues of 927 on the benchmark KOSPI, the number of advancing shares was 588.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 247.8 billion won ($190.53 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted 0.05% lower at 1,300.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform. The currency weakened 0.25% for the week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,300.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 104.42 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.6 basis points to 3.315%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 7.8 basis points to 3.369%.

($1 = 1,300.5800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 048 B 43,9 B 43,9 B
Net income 2022 11 431 B 8,80 B 8,80 B
Net Debt 2022 7 686 B 5,92 B 5,92 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,84x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 64 570 B 49 720 M 49 720 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 29 711
Free-Float 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-28.32%49 720
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.08%378 857
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-25.61%378 746
BROADCOM INC.-25.08%194 886
INTEL CORPORATION-25.94%151 240
QUALCOMM, INC.-26.51%142 307