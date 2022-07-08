S.Korean shares post biggest weekly gain in five months on chipmaker boost

* KOSPI rises 0.7%, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Friday to close the week with
biggest gain in five months, supported by chipmakers and
sustained buying from overseas. The won was flat, while the
benchmark bond yield climbed.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 16.34 points, or
0.70%, at 2,350.61. The index ended the week 1.96% higher, the
biggest gain since early February.
** The local market continued its rebounding trend that
began after Samsung Electronics released its earnings report,
said Eugene Investment and Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan,
though some gains were shed following news of the shooting of
former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
** Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on
Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, weakening
risk appetite across global financial markets.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 0.86%
and 0.96%, respectively, extending gains on a relief from
Samsung's second-quarter earnings released a day before.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained
3.88%, while its parent LG Chem advanced 3.05% after
the chemicals maker issued $300 million worth of global green
bonds.
** Of the total traded issues of 927 on the benchmark KOSPI,
the number of advancing shares was 588.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 247.8 billion won ($190.53
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was last quoted 0.05% lower at 1,300.4 per dollar
on the onshore settlement platform. The currency
weakened 0.25% for the week.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2%
at 1,300.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.4.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 104.42 in
late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
6.6 basis points to 3.315%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
climbed 7.8 basis points to 3.369%.
($1 = 1,300.5800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)