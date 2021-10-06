S.Korean stocks end at lowest since Dec 2020 on surging U.S. yields

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Wednesday closed at their lowest level since late December on worries about surging U.S. Treasury yields, while investors await U.S. payrolls data later in the week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended 53.86 points, or 1.82%, lower at 2,908.31, the lowest close since Dec. 30, 2020. It reversed early gains of as much as 1.06% that tracked a rebound on Wall Street overnight.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.25% and 1.43%, respectively, while platform company Naver rose 0.67%.

** Samsung Electronics is expected to report its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue on Friday, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable phones.

** U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as worries about the debt ceiling prompted investors to move away from the shortest end of the curve, while inflation concerns weighed on longer-dated debt.

** Investors are focused on U.S. payrolls data due on Friday that could reveal the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering its economic support.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 278.7 billion won ($233.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,192.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.9 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.3.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 points to 109.01.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.0 basis points to 2.381%. ($1 = 1,192.9800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)