  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
S.Korean stocks end at lowest since Dec 2020 on surging U.S. yields

10/06/2021 | 03:04am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Wednesday closed at their lowest level since late December on worries about surging U.S. Treasury yields, while investors await U.S. payrolls data later in the week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended 53.86 points, or 1.82%, lower at 2,908.31, the lowest close since Dec. 30, 2020. It reversed early gains of as much as 1.06% that tracked a rebound on Wall Street overnight.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.25% and 1.43%, respectively, while platform company Naver rose 0.67%.

** Samsung Electronics is expected to report its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue on Friday, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable phones.

** U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as worries about the debt ceiling prompted investors to move away from the shortest end of the curve, while inflation concerns weighed on longer-dated debt.

** Investors are focused on U.S. payrolls data due on Friday that could reveal the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering its economic support.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 278.7 billion won ($233.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,192.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.9 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.3.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 points to 109.01.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.0 basis points to 2.381%. ($1 = 1,192.9800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -2.99% 747000 End-of-day quote.-9.34%
NAVER CORPORATION -3.01% 370500 End-of-day quote.26.67%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.37% 72200 End-of-day quote.-10.86%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.10% 97900 End-of-day quote.-17.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 42 977 B 36,1 B 36,1 B
Net income 2021 9 482 B 7,97 B 7,97 B
Net Debt 2021 5 399 B 4,54 B 4,54 B
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 67 318 B 56 766 M 56 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 29 047
Free-Float 73,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 97 900,00 KRW
Average target price 156 028,57 KRW
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-17.38%56 766
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%531 429
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.65%510 457
INTEL CORPORATION8.29%218 875
BROADCOM INC.10.86%199 807
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.01%178 992