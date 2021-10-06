S.Korean stocks end at lowest since Dec 2020 on surging U.S. yields

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares on Wednesday closed at their lowest
level since late December on worries about surging U.S. Treasury
yields, while investors await U.S. payrolls data later in the
week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The KOSPI ended 53.86 points, or 1.82%, lower at
2,908.31, the lowest close since Dec. 30, 2020. It reversed
early gains of as much as 1.06% that tracked a rebound on Wall
Street overnight.
** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix fell 1.25% and 1.43%,
respectively, while platform company Naver rose
0.67%.
** Samsung Electronics is expected to report its best
quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue on Friday,
on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable
phones.
** U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as worries about
the debt ceiling prompted investors to move away from the
shortest end of the curve, while inflation concerns weighed on
longer-dated debt.
** Investors are focused on U.S. payrolls data due on Friday
that could reveal the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering
its economic support.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 278.7 billion won ($233.62
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,192.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous
close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.9
per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,193.3.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.20 points to 109.01.
** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.0 basis points to
2.381%.
($1 = 1,192.9800 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)