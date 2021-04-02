S.Korean stocks post biggest weekly gain in nearly two months

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday to clock their
biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as optimism about a
stimulus-fueled economic recovery lifted equities. The won
strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 25.40 points higher, or
0.82%, to 3,112.80.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 2.29% and peer SK Hynix added
0.36%. LG Chem and Naver gained 1.10%
and 0.26%, respectively.
** Positive momentum is flowing from the U.S. infrastructure
plan as well as more stimulus hopes, Bookook Securities' analyst
Lee Won said.
** South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a 14-month
high in March on higher oil prices and stronger demand for food
produces, further signalling a stable recovery path for Asia's
fourth-largest economy.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 563.9 billion won ($500.05
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,127.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, up 0.39%.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.4 per
dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted
at 1,126.8.
** The KOSPI has risen 8.33% so far this year, and lost 1.5% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume was 780.88 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 370.
** The won has lost 3.7% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 110.78.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3
basis points to 1.151%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 3.0 basis points to 2.053%.
($1 = 1,127.6800 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)