S.Korean stocks post biggest weekly gain in nearly two months

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday to clock their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery lifted equities. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 25.40 points higher, or 0.82%, to 3,112.80.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.29% and peer SK Hynix added 0.36%. LG Chem and Naver gained 1.10% and 0.26%, respectively.

** Positive momentum is flowing from the U.S. infrastructure plan as well as more stimulus hopes, Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won said.

** South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a 14-month high in March on higher oil prices and stronger demand for food produces, further signalling a stable recovery path for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 563.9 billion won ($500.05 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,127.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.39%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,126.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 8.33% so far this year, and lost 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 780.88 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 370.

** The won has lost 3.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 110.78.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.151%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 2.053%. ($1 = 1,127.6800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)