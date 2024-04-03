By Ben Glickman

SK Hynix on Wednesday said it would build a $3.78 billion chip-packaging facility in Indiana, confirming a Wall Street Journal report.

The South Korean high-bandwith-memory-chip maker said the facility in West Lafayette, Ind., would house advanced packaging fabrication and would include research and development for artificial-intelligence products.

The company said the plant would bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the region. SK Hynix also said its research and development would be a collaboration with Purdue University.

SK Hynix said mass production was expected to begin in the second half of 2028.

The Journal reported March 26 that Nvidia partner SK Hynix was planning the investment in the facility.

