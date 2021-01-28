Log in
SK HYNIX, INC.

SK Hynix : Q4 profit surges 298% on robust chip shipments

01/28/2021 | 05:45pm EST
SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 298% jump in fourth-quarter profit as a better-than-forecast increase in chip shipments offset declines in chip prices.

The South Korean company, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, reported an operating profit of 966 billion won ($868.51 million) in October-December, up from a low base of 242 billion won a year earlier.

That compares with a Refinitiv Smartestimate of a 926 billion won profit. The Smartestimate, which gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts, was drawn from 20 analysts. ($1 = 1,112.2500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.50% 137.09 Delayed Quote.7.89%
SK HYNIX, INC. -4.28% 123000 End-of-day quote.3.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 31 507 B 28,3 B 28,3 B
Net income 2020 3 713 B 3,34 B 3,34 B
Net Debt 2020 5 647 B 5,08 B 5,08 B
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 84 132 B 75 629 M 75 635 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 28 894
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 147 986,11 KRW
Last Close Price 123 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Jung-Ho Park Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.3.80%79 352
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.40%569 563
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.05%319 843
INTEL CORPORATION10.82%217 736
BROADCOM INC.1.56%180 865
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED6.70%173 801
