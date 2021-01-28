SK Hynix : Q4 profit surges 298% on robust chip shipments

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SK Hynix, the world's
No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 298% jump in fourth-quarter
profit as a better-than-forecast increase in chip shipments
offset declines in chip prices.
The South Korean company, which counts Apple Inc
among its customers, reported an operating profit of 966 billion
won ($868.51 million) in October-December, up from a low base of
242 billion won a year earlier.
That compares with a Refinitiv Smartestimate of a 926
billion won profit. The Smartestimate, which gives more weight
to consistently accurate analysts, was drawn from 20 analysts.
($1 = 1,112.2500 won)
