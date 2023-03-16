SK Hynix Shares Climb After South Korea, Japan Agree to Resolve Trade Dispute

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix Inc.'s shares climbed Friday morning, a day after the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to resolve a trade dispute that has weighed on the Korean semiconductor industry for more than three years.

Shares of the South Korean chip maker rose as much as 6.3% to 84,000 won ($64.59) in early trade, putting the stock on course for the sharpest daily percentage gain in more than two months and outperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.6% gain.

The rally comes after Japan said it would ease restrictions on chip-material exports to South Korea during a bilateral summit in Tokyo on Thursday. South Korea, in return, agreed to drop its complaint against Japan with the World Trade Organization over the export curbs.

Tokyo in 2019 imposed strict curbs on its South Korea-bound shipments of three key industrial materials to make semiconductors--fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and photoresist--amid a diplomatic row with Seoul over the compensation of South Koreans' forced labor at Japanese companies during World War II.

Both sides, now under new leaders elected in Japan in 2021 and in South Korea in 2022, have agreed to work on restoring their soured relationship and expanding cooperation.

South Korean semiconductor manufacturers, which used to rely heavily on the Japanese supply of industrial materials, have strived to establish a new supply chain of homegrown or alternative suppliers since the curbs were imposed.

The bilateral cooperation is expected to help lower research-and-development and manpower costs for South Korean chip makers now that key materials from Japan are also available, but this could negatively affect Korean suppliers of those materials, Seoul-based NH Investment & Securities analyst Chaeyoon Kim said in a research note.

The semiconductor industry accounts for about 20% of South Korea's total exports.

