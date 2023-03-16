Advanced search
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
2023-03-15
79000.00 KRW   -0.13%
03/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Shares Rise as Banking Jitters Ease
DJ
03/16SK Hynix Shares Climb After South Korea, Japan Agree to Resolve Trade Dispute
DJ
03/16South Korean shares rise as chipmakers outweigh losses in battery makers
RE
SK Hynix Shares Climb After South Korea, Japan Agree to Resolve Trade Dispute

03/16/2023 | 10:53pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


SK Hynix Inc.'s shares climbed Friday morning, a day after the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to resolve a trade dispute that has weighed on the Korean semiconductor industry for more than three years.

Shares of the South Korean chip maker rose as much as 6.3% to 84,000 won ($64.59) in early trade, putting the stock on course for the sharpest daily percentage gain in more than two months and outperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.6% gain.

The rally comes after Japan said it would ease restrictions on chip-material exports to South Korea during a bilateral summit in Tokyo on Thursday. South Korea, in return, agreed to drop its complaint against Japan with the World Trade Organization over the export curbs.

Tokyo in 2019 imposed strict curbs on its South Korea-bound shipments of three key industrial materials to make semiconductors--fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and photoresist--amid a diplomatic row with Seoul over the compensation of South Koreans' forced labor at Japanese companies during World War II.

Both sides, now under new leaders elected in Japan in 2021 and in South Korea in 2022, have agreed to work on restoring their soured relationship and expanding cooperation.

South Korean semiconductor manufacturers, which used to rely heavily on the Japanese supply of industrial materials, have strived to establish a new supply chain of homegrown or alternative suppliers since the curbs were imposed.

The bilateral cooperation is expected to help lower research-and-development and manpower costs for South Korean chip makers now that key materials from Japan are also available, but this could negatively affect Korean suppliers of those materials, Seoul-based NH Investment & Securities analyst Chaeyoon Kim said in a research note.

The semiconductor industry accounts for about 20% of South Korea's total exports.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 2252ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.08% 2377.91 Real-time Quote.6.33%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.13% 79000 End-of-day quote.5.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 25 175 B 19,3 B 19,3 B
Net income 2023 -6 654 B -5,10 B -5,10 B
Net Debt 2023 17 663 B 13,5 B 13,5 B
P/E ratio 2023 -7,71x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 54 324 B 41 642 M 41 642 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 79 000,00 KRW
Average target price 113 418,92 KRW
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.5.33%41 269
NVIDIA CORPORATION65.79%597 462
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.60%431 350
BROADCOM INC.11.97%261 011
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.55%158 033
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.46%144 509