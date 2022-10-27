Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  SK hynix Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
90000.00 KRW   -4.15%
10/27SK Hynix Shares Extend Losses for Second Session
DJ
10/27S.Korean shares flat as investors turn focus on Fed meet
RE
10/27Samsung officially names third-generation heir Lee chairman
AQ
SK Hynix Shares Extend Losses for Second Session

10/27/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


SK Hynix Inc.'s shares slumped for a second straight session after weak quarterly earnings and the announcement of a drastic output-cut scheme in response to an industry downturn.

The extended losses reflected downbeat market views that the South Korean chip maker could perform poorly in the near term.

Shares in SK Hynix fell as much as 5.4% to 85,100 won ($59.86) Friday morning, putting the stock on track for its sharpest daily percentage decline in more than a year, following a 4.2% fall on Thursday, according to FactSet.

The stock pared losses later Friday morning, but remained down well over 4%. The benchmark Kospi was recently 0.1% lower.

The retreat of SK Hynix came after the company on Wednesday reported a sharper-than-expected 67% drop in third-quarter net profit from the year-earlier period.

In response to weak semiconductor demand and lower chip prices, the company said it would cut its capital expenditure by more than 50% in 2023.

Nomura analysts C.W. Chung and Jung Cho said in a research note Thursday that SK Hynix could post operating losses starting from the fourth quarter of 2022. They forecast stagnation in the company's memory-chip shipments and a 20% drop in its DRAM and NAND chip prices during the final quarter.

They lowered their estimated 2023 book value of SK Hynix by 9%, citing likely widening losses.

Nomura expects the memory-chip market to bottom out in the second quarter of 2023.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 2328ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.74% 2288.78 Real-time Quote.-23.11%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.76% 1060 Delayed Quote.11.86%
NOMURA CORPORATION -1.68% 1056 Delayed Quote.26.83%
SK HYNIX INC. -4.15% 90000 End-of-day quote.-31.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 46 644 B 32,9 B 32,9 B
Net income 2022 6 074 B 4,29 B 4,29 B
Net Debt 2022 12 999 B 9,18 B 9,18 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 61 889 B 43 712 M 43 712 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-31.30%43 712
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.20%320 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.32%304 150
BROADCOM INC.-31.56%186 781
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.83%143 662
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.41%132 638