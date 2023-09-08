By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix shares slumped Friday after a news report that its advanced memory chips were used in U.S.-sanctioned Huawei Technologies' latest smartphone.

Shares of the South Korean memory-chip maker were 4.7% lower at 112,900 won ($84.58) in afternoon trading, on track for their sharpest daily percentage decline in nearly a year.

The benchmark Kospi index was last down 0.6%.

SK Hynix's share-price underperformance suggested market jitters over a potential violation of the U.S. ban on supplying Huawei with advanced chips using American technology and equipment.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Huawei's Mate 60 Pro smartphone used SK Hynix's LPDDR5 and NAND chips, though the handset's components were mainly Chinese-made.

The new Huawei phone with 5G-like speeds and capabilities, along with Beijing's recent ban on government officials' use of iPhones for work, is viewed by Chinese media as a homegrown chip-technology breakthrough and a strike back at the U.S. in a tech war.

The news report on Huawei's apparent use of SK Hynix chips for its smartphone has prompted the South Korean company to conduct its own investigation.

In a Thursday statement, SK Hynix said it is no longer in business with Huawei and strictly abides by the U.S. restrictions on chip-technology exports to Chinese companies.

