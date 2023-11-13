By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix has started shipping new advanced mobile chips to Chinese smartphone maker Vivo--the latest sign of recovery in global demand for memory chips.

The South Korean memory-chip maker said Monday that its up-to-date 16-gigabyte packages of low-power-double-data-rate 5 turbo chips would equip and power Vivo's latest smartphones, the X100 and X100 Pro.

The LPDDR5T product, first developed in January, is the fastest existing memory chip to process data for smartphones or tablets, SK Hynix said.

The new 16-gigabyte package operates with ultra-low electric power and processes data as large as 15 full high-definition movies in one second, it added.

SK Hynix said last month that its dynamic random access memory chip business snapped a two-quarter losing streak in the July-September period, thanks to brisk sales of premium products, such as high-bandwidth-memory3 and double data rate5 chips for artificial-intelligence applications and high-end mobile handsets.

The company said it expects its DRAM business to continue to improve in the coming quarters.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-23 2159ET