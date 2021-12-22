Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SK Hynix gets China approval for takeover of Intel's NAND business

12/22/2021 | 03:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday it has received merger clearances from the Chinese antitrust authority for its acquisition of Intel Corp's NAND memory chip business, clearing the way for the world's second-largest memory chip maker to completion of securing regulatory approvals from all eight countries.

The U.S. chip giant last October agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix for $9 billion, part of a move to divest to focus on its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business which uses more advanced technology.

"SK Hynix sincerely welcomes and appreciates the State Administration for Market Regulation's merger clearance for the deal. SK Hynix will enhance its competitiveness of NAND Flash and SSD business by continuing the remaining post-merger integration process," the company said in a statement.

SK Hynix shares closed up 2%, outpacing the KOSPI's 0.3% rise.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 2.36% 50.77 Delayed Quote.1.91%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.02% 2979.04 Real-time Quote.3.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.30% 78100 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
SK HYNIX INC. 3.32% 124500 End-of-day quote.5.06%
Financials
Sales 2021 42 934 B 36,0 B 36,0 B
Net income 2021 9 472 B 7,94 B 7,94 B
Net Debt 2021 5 799 B 4,86 B 4,86 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 85 609 B 71 763 M 71 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 29 711
Free-Float 73,9%
