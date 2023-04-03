Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  SK hynix Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
87200.00 KRW   -1.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SK Hynix raises $1.7 billion convertible bond amid chip glut

04/03/2023 | 11:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, has raised $1.7 billion in a convertible bond deal that comes as chipmakers' profits suffer due to a global semiconductor glut driven by an economic slowdown.

The money will be used for operational funds such as buying chip production materials, SK Hynix said in regulatory filing on Tuesday. It earmarked 20.1 million treasury shares, or a 2.8% stake, for possible conversion.

The bonds, to be listed in Singapore, have a coupon of 1.75% a year and will mature in 2030, according to a separate term sheet seen by Reuters.

Shares in SK Hynix fell as much as 4% in Tuesday trade, while the wider market rose 0.4% as of 0238 GMT.

SK Hynix posted a record quarterly operating loss of 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in the September-December quarter.

Analysts forecast a much worse loss in the quarter ended March 31 before an expected memory chip industry rebound in the second half of the year.

"This financing is expected to end market concerns about a short-term liquidity crunch," Kim Kwang-jin, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,308.0600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANWHA SYSTEMS CO., LTD. 1.95% 14130 End-of-day quote.33.93%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.88% 5961.77 Real-time Quote.6.27%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.58% 87200 End-of-day quote.16.27%
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 24 542 B 18,7 B 18,7 B
Net income 2023 -7 417 B -5,65 B -5,65 B
Net Debt 2023 19 076 B 14,5 B 14,5 B
P/E ratio 2023 -8,10x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 59 963 B 45 648 M 45 648 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 87 200,00 KRW
Average target price 113 930,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.16.27%46 727
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.07%684 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.84%453 092
BROADCOM INC.14.74%267 473
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.58%168 563
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.51.32%157 932
