  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
96500.00 KRW   -0.62%
05:34pSK Hynix says has developed its most advanced 238-layer storage chip
RE
06:26aUS Plans Crackdown on Chinese Memory Chipmakers
MT
03:16aS.Korean shares fall on Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
SK Hynix says has developed its most advanced 238-layer storage chip

08/02/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has developed its most advanced NAND flash chip made up of 238 layers of memory cells for use in PC storage devices and later smartphones and servers, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said on Wednesday.

SK Hynix described it as the "industry's highest" NAND flash chip and it follows U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc saying last week it had begun shipping a 232-layer NAND chip.

SK Hynix said the new 238-layer chip is the smallest NAND flash chip in size, boasts a 50% improvement in data transfer speed over previous generation chips and power efficiency as well, as it cuts the volume of energy consumed for data reading by 21%.

The company plans to start mass production of the chip in the first half of 2023.

SK Hynix and Solidigm, the new name of Intel's NAND business which SK acquired, hold a combined 18% share of the NAND flash market, behind Samsung Electronics with 35.3% and Kioxia with 18.9%, according to first-quarter data from TrendForce.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.11% 62.47 Delayed Quote.-33.59%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.65% 61700 End-of-day quote.-21.20%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.62% 96500 End-of-day quote.-26.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 52 536 B 40,1 B 40,1 B
Net income 2022 9 569 B 7,30 B 7,30 B
Net Debt 2022 8 442 B 6,44 B 6,44 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,17x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 66 358 B 50 657 M 50 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 29 711
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 96 500,00 KRW
Average target price 139 742,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-26.34%51 150
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.30%461 765
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%434 501
BROADCOM INC.-19.39%216 596
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.38%165 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.13%163 371