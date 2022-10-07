Advanced search
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
91200.00 KRW   +1.45%
Chip industry grapples with new U.S. curbs on China sales
RE
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory
RE
Sk hynix says it will seek out license for memory chip manufactu…
RE
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory

10/07/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam

(Reuters) - South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China.

American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of U.S.-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, but provided exemptions for companies from the United States and its allies to seek a license.

"SK Hynix is ready to make its utmost efforts to get the US government's license and will closely work with the Korean government for this," the company said in a statement. "We're also ready to operate our fabrication plants in China smoothly, while complying with the international order."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50 753 B 35,8 B 35,8 B
Net income 2022 8 606 B 6,06 B 6,06 B
Net Debt 2022 8 192 B 5,77 B 5,77 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,65x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 62 714 B 44 547 M 44 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 91 200,00 KRW
Average target price 128 227,27 KRW
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-30.38%43 912
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-26.67%370 422
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.36%326 806
BROADCOM INC.-27.94%194 198
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.64%152 169
QUALCOMM, INC.-31.71%140 689