  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Hynix to acquire S.Korea-based chip contract manufacturer for $492 mln

10/28/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Friday it will acquire South Korea-based Key Foundry, a chip contract manufacturer, for 576 billion won ($492.41 million).

The 8-inch wafer foundry manufactures chips such as power management, display driver and microcontroller unit semiconductors, SK Hynix said in a statement.

SK Hynix had been in talks to acquire Key Foundry, in which it had a minority stake earlier, since the first half of this year, South Korean media previously reported.

SK Hynix said the acquisition is expected to double its current 8-inch foundry capacity. It already has a chip contract manufacturing unit, SK Hynix System IC. ($1 = 1,169.3500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 42 738 B 36,5 B 36,5 B
Net income 2021 9 302 B 7,95 B 7,95 B
Net Debt 2021 6 402 B 5,47 B 5,47 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,23x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 73 232 B 62 698 M 62 613 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 29 047
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 106 500,00 KRW
Average target price 141 694,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-10.13%59 552
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.05%610 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%557 993
BROADCOM INC.19.47%215 321
INTEL CORPORATION-3.49%194 769
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.00%172 771