SK Hynix to acquire S.Korea-based chip contract manufacturer for $492 mln

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc, the
world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Friday it will
acquire South Korea-based Key Foundry, a chip contract
manufacturer, for 576 billion won ($492.41 million).
The 8-inch wafer foundry manufactures chips such as power
management, display driver and microcontroller unit
semiconductors, SK Hynix said in a statement.
SK Hynix had been in talks to acquire Key Foundry, in which
it had a minority stake earlier, since the first half of this
year, South Korean media previously reported.
SK Hynix said the acquisition is expected to double its
current 8-inch foundry capacity. It already has a chip contract
manufacturing unit, SK Hynix System IC.
($1 = 1,169.3500 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)