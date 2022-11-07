SK hynix : Becomes Founding Member of SCC, Joining Semiconductor Industry's Efforts to Combat Climate Change

SK hynix joins the global climate change response initiative alongside the global semiconductor industry. SK hynix announced on October 7th that it had recently joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), newly established by the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI)1), as a founding member.

1) Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) is an international industry association established in 1970 consisting of manufacturers in the global semiconductor equipment and materials industry. It responds to industrial policies and regulations, establishes industry standards, conducts market research and studies, and supports related industries by holding conferences and supporting educational projects.

The SCC is the first global consultative body formed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the semiconductor value chain, and major semiconductor companies leading in the material, component, equipment, and manufacturing fields-including SK hynix-and global ICT companies are participating as founding members.

SK hynix announced that it joined the SCC because of the need for a joint response to global climate change. To cooperate with the principles and goals set forth by the SCC, the company will collaborate closely on methodologies, technological innovation, and collective communication for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while reinforcing transparency in management through annual progress reports on its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2, 32). SK hynix will also set long- and short-term goals for greenhouse gas reduction with the goal of achieving Net Zero3) by 2050.

2) Greenhouse Gas Scope 1, 2, 3: Greenhouse Gas Scope 1 refers to greenhouse gases (direct emissions) generated during product production. Scope 2 refers to greenhouse gases (indirect emissions) generated in the process of making electricity or steam used at worksites, and Scope 3 refers to greenhouse gases (other indirect emissions) emitted along the corporate value chain. In addition to direct product production, such emissions happen during raw material purchases, carrying out of logistics, and product use and disposal.

3) Net Zero: Zero net emissions of the six major greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO at SEMI, said, "I applaud SK hynix for its commitment to becoming a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts. To achieve Net Zero globally, we need to pool industry resources to solve the complex challenges of decarbonization. We expect SCC members to create the best solution through cooperation within the semiconductor value chain."

Bangsil Lee, Head of ESG Strategy at SK hynix, said, "Collaboration between like-minded partners is essential for success in climate action. I believe that through the SCC, we can expedite our journey towards decarbonization and amplify the impacts of our concerted efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. SK hynix will collaborate with all of our stakeholders throughout the entire value chain to establish a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem."