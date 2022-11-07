Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
84500.00 KRW   +2.18%
11/06South Korean shares rise on bets of Fed scaling back rate hikes; China COVID weighs
RE
11/06SoftBank faces tech stock weakness at Q2 earnings
RE
11/03South Korean shares inch higher, set for third weekly gain on foreign inflows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SK hynix : Becomes Founding Member of SCC, Joining Semiconductor Industry's Efforts to Combat Climate Change

11/07/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SK hynix joins the global climate change response initiative alongside the global semiconductor industry. SK hynix announced on October 7th that it had recently joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), newly established by the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI)1), as a founding member.

1) Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) is an international industry association established in 1970 consisting of manufacturers in the global semiconductor equipment and materials industry. It responds to industrial policies and regulations, establishes industry standards, conducts market research and studies, and supports related industries by holding conferences and supporting educational projects.

The SCC is the first global consultative body formed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the semiconductor value chain, and major semiconductor companies leading in the material, component, equipment, and manufacturing fields-including SK hynix-and global ICT companies are participating as founding members.

SK hynix announced that it joined the SCC because of the need for a joint response to global climate change. To cooperate with the principles and goals set forth by the SCC, the company will collaborate closely on methodologies, technological innovation, and collective communication for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while reinforcing transparency in management through annual progress reports on its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2, 32). SK hynix will also set long- and short-term goals for greenhouse gas reduction with the goal of achieving Net Zero3) by 2050.

2) Greenhouse Gas Scope 1, 2, 3: Greenhouse Gas Scope 1 refers to greenhouse gases (direct emissions) generated during product production. Scope 2 refers to greenhouse gases (indirect emissions) generated in the process of making electricity or steam used at worksites, and Scope 3 refers to greenhouse gases (other indirect emissions) emitted along the corporate value chain. In addition to direct product production, such emissions happen during raw material purchases, carrying out of logistics, and product use and disposal.
3) Net Zero: Zero net emissions of the six major greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO at SEMI, said, "I applaud SK hynix for its commitment to becoming a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts. To achieve Net Zero globally, we need to pool industry resources to solve the complex challenges of decarbonization. We expect SCC members to create the best solution through cooperation within the semiconductor value chain."

Bangsil Lee, Head of ESG Strategy at SK hynix, said, "Collaboration between like-minded partners is essential for success in climate action. I believe that through the SCC, we can expedite our journey towards decarbonization and amplify the impacts of our concerted efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. SK hynix will collaborate with all of our stakeholders throughout the entire value chain to establish a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem."

Disclaimer

SK Hynix Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SK HYNIX INC.
11/06South Korean shares rise on bets of Fed scaling back rate hikes; China COVID weighs
RE
11/06SoftBank faces tech stock weakness at Q2 earnings
RE
11/03South Korean shares inch higher, set for third weekly gain on foreign inflows
RE
11/02S.Korean shares fall as Fed's Powell dashes hopes of policy easing
RE
11/02Factbox-Chipmakers cut spending as demand boom makes way for downturn
RE
11/01South Korean shares rise as strong foreign inflows
RE
11/01S.Korean shares hit six-week high on foreign inflows, battery boost
RE
10/31South Korean shares rise as strong foreign inflows soothe weak export woes
RE
10/31South Korean shares end month with biggest gain in nearly two years
RE
10/30South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; retail stocks fall
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 565 B 33,0 B 33,0 B
Net income 2022 6 202 B 4,40 B 4,40 B
Net Debt 2022 11 434 B 8,11 B 8,11 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 58 107 B 41 225 M 41 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 84 500,00 KRW
Average target price 122 385,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-35.50%41 225
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.87%352 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.89%308 926
BROADCOM INC.-30.07%188 450
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.70%147 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%119 599