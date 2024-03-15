SK hynix Inc is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the production and sale of semiconductor memories. The Company's major products include dynamic random access memory (DRAM), NAND flashes, as well as multi-chip packages (MCP), among others. In addition, the Company manufactures and sells complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors (CISs). CISs is used in mobile phones, notebooks, tablets, medical devices, digital single lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, camcorders, automobiles, security equipments, game machines, and home appliances. The Company distributes its products within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including America, Germany, UK, Japan, Singapore, India, and China.

Sector Semiconductors