End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
96300.00 KRW   -2.23%
96300.00 KRW   -2.23%
SK hynix : Details of Sustainability Report, etc. (Voluntary Disclosure)

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Details of Sustainability Report, etc. (Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Name of Report SK hynix 2022 Sustainability report
2. Verification Agency 로이드인증원 Name in English Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Ltd.
3. Writing Standards Report prepared according to the core standards of GRI(Global Reporting Initiative) and TCFD proposals
4. Place for Filing http://www.skhynix.com
5. Details 2022 is the 10th anniversary of the establishment of SK hynix. The company has transformed from only a decade ago when it faced fierce competition and its very survival was at stake to a global semiconductor company that creates annual operating profit exceeding KRW 10 Trillion. Now, SK hynix faces a new 10 years when it would like to become a Pathfinder company that leads and pioneers the road not taken and prepares for a sustainable 100 years.

Keeping pace with a transforming era and diverse stakeholders' demands, SK hynix has announced an ESG strategy framework 'PRISM', based on which 2030 goals have been established and disclosed our intent and actions towards these goals in our sustainability report. Further, SK hynix transparently discloses climate change related information that enables stakeholders to make correct decisions, believing that this is the way to contribute to a society that is transforming to carbon neutral. To this end, SK hynix published a standalone TCFD report to level up our information disclosure in 2022.

The reporting period is from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, with important developments made after that period included for the first half of 2022 as well. Activities and performance are disclosed for all domestic operations (Icheon, Cheongju & Bundang) and for manufacturing operations in China (Wuxi & Chongqing). Quantitative performance is disclosed through data for the past four years (from 2018 to 2021) to enable a comparative analysis.

[ 2022 Sustainability Report Contents ]
1. Introduction
About this Report, CEO Message, Company Profile, 2021 at a Glance, Covid-19 Response

2. ESG Strategy
Our Business, Materiality Assessment, PRISM Framework and 2030 Goals

3. Pursue a brighter future
Our Value to Society, Robust Governance, Safety & Health at Work

4. Restore the environment
Climate Action, Water Stewardship, Circular Economy

5. Innovate technology
Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Technology

6. Synchronize sustainability efforts
Responsible Engagement, Shared Growth

7. Motivate our people
Inclusive Workplace, Empowering People

8. ESG Data
Financial Highlights, Environment, Social

9. Appendix
TCFD, SASB, GRI, Independent Assurance Statement
6. Date of Filing(Verification) 2022-08-09
7. Other references useful for making investment decisions - Please refer to the attached report for more details.
- To enable accessibility for information required by investors, disclosure according to the SASB and TCFD reporting guidelines are provided in the Appendix to the Sustainability report.
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

SK Hynix Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 566 B 40,4 B 40,4 B
Net income 2022 9 484 B 7,30 B 7,30 B
Net Debt 2022 8 690 B 6,69 B 6,69 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,25x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 66 220 B 50 957 M 50 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 29 711
Free-Float 73,9%
