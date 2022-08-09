SK hynix : Details of Sustainability Report, etc. (Voluntary Disclosure)

5. Details

2022 is the 10th anniversary of the establishment of SK hynix. The company has transformed from only a decade ago when it faced fierce competition and its very survival was at stake to a global semiconductor company that creates annual operating profit exceeding KRW 10 Trillion. Now, SK hynix faces a new 10 years when it would like to become a Pathfinder company that leads and pioneers the road not taken and prepares for a sustainable 100 years.



Keeping pace with a transforming era and diverse stakeholders' demands, SK hynix has announced an ESG strategy framework 'PRISM', based on which 2030 goals have been established and disclosed our intent and actions towards these goals in our sustainability report. Further, SK hynix transparently discloses climate change related information that enables stakeholders to make correct decisions, believing that this is the way to contribute to a society that is transforming to carbon neutral. To this end, SK hynix published a standalone TCFD report to level up our information disclosure in 2022.



The reporting period is from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, with important developments made after that period included for the first half of 2022 as well. Activities and performance are disclosed for all domestic operations (Icheon, Cheongju & Bundang) and for manufacturing operations in China (Wuxi & Chongqing). Quantitative performance is disclosed through data for the past four years (from 2018 to 2021) to enable a comparative analysis.



[ 2022 Sustainability Report Contents ]

1. Introduction

About this Report, CEO Message, Company Profile, 2021 at a Glance, Covid-19 Response



2. ESG Strategy

Our Business, Materiality Assessment, PRISM Framework and 2030 Goals



3. Pursue a brighter future

Our Value to Society, Robust Governance, Safety & Health at Work



4. Restore the environment

Climate Action, Water Stewardship, Circular Economy



5. Innovate technology

Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Technology



6. Synchronize sustainability efforts

Responsible Engagement, Shared Growth



7. Motivate our people

Inclusive Workplace, Empowering People



8. ESG Data

Financial Highlights, Environment, Social



9. Appendix

TCFD, SASB, GRI, Independent Assurance Statement