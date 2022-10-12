Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
90200.00 KRW   -1.10%
03:22aSk Hynix : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Invitation
PU
03:18aS.Korean shares rise on cenbank's dovish stance; bond yields dive
RE
10/11SK Hynix secures one-year waiver from U.S. govt on chip equipment for its facilities in China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SK hynix : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

10/12/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SK hynix Inc. will present its third quarter earnings on October 26th, 2022 (Wed).
A press release announcing the earnings will be released before 9:00 a.m. on the same day.
The conference call will be held live in Korean - simultaneous interpretation in English will be provided.

*Please find the conference call invitation below for your reference.
**All times are local Seoul time.

Disclaimer

SK Hynix Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 753 B 35,4 B 35,4 B
Net income 2022 8 606 B 6,01 B 6,01 B
Net Debt 2022 8 192 B 5,72 B 5,72 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,56x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 62 026 B 43 292 M 43 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 90 200,00 KRW
Average target price 128 227,27 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-31.15%43 292
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-34.72%356 941
NVIDIA CORPORATION-60.61%290 466
BROADCOM INC.-35.26%177 269
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.58%143 260
QUALCOMM, INC.-37.33%128 696