  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
84500.00 KRW   +2.18%
11/03South Korean shares inch higher, set for third weekly gain on foreign inflows
RE
11/02S.Korean shares fall as Fed's Powell dashes hopes of policy easing
RE
11/02Factbox-Chipmakers cut spending as demand boom makes way for downturn
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SoftBank faces tech stock weakness at Q2 earnings

11/06/2022 | 05:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is expected to face further weakness in tech stocks when it reports second-quarter earnings on Friday, after two brutal quarters that have shaken Masayoshi Son's tech conglomerate.

The Vision Fund investing arm booked $50 billion in losses in the six months to end-June as valuations slid. Founder and Chief Executive Son has moved to cut headcount and refocus the second fund on managing its existing portfolio.

In the July-September quarter falling stocks included ridehailing and e-commerce firm GoTo and real estate broker Compass with e-commerce firm Coupang among the gainers.

SoftBank's portfolio also remains exposed to China, with companies including ridehailer Didi falling further during the second quarter. Alibaba, which SoftBank has been selling to raise cash, has fallen more than 40% year-to-date.

The conglomerate offers limited visibility into its private asset valuations, but announced chunky writedowns across the two Vision Funds in August. Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry estimates public portfolio losses of around $5 billion.

Although SoftBank briefings are centred on Son's presentations, which employ imagery such as a goose or unicorns, the billionaire will this quarter limit himself to opening remarks, with Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto presenting.

"Masa has decided to focus additional time and energy this quarter on business opportunities related to Arm's future growth," a SoftBank spokesperson said.

The increased visibility for Son's long-time lieutenant Goto comes after an exodus of senior managers. Vision Fund's Chief Financial Officer Navneet Govil will also take the stage.

Son has outlined plans to list chip designer Arm in the United States after the sale to Nvidia collapsed.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index is down about 40% year-to-date, with industry players such as TSMC and SK Hynix cautious on chip demand.

SoftBank's own shares, by contrast, are up a fifth this year, compared with an almost 40% slide in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

The conglomerate has been repurchasing its shares.

The "outperformance leaves no upside," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note last week, downgrading his rating on the stock to hold. "For most/all funding needs, SBG will use Alibaba shares to defend its balance sheet or stock price," Goyal wrote.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 10.95% 69.9 Delayed Quote.-41.21%
COUPANG, INC. -1.04% 17.06 Delayed Quote.-41.93%
DIDI GLOBAL INC. 9.79% 2.13 Delayed Quote.-57.23%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.28% 10475.25 Real-time Quote.-33.04%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.48% 141.56 Delayed Quote.-51.87%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.18% 84500 End-of-day quote.-35.50%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.21% 6557 Delayed Quote.20.67%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.52% 382 End-of-day quote.-37.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 46 565 B 33,0 B 33,0 B
Net income 2022 6 202 B 4,40 B 4,40 B
Net Debt 2022 11 434 B 8,11 B 8,11 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 58 107 B 41 225 M 41 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-35.50%41 225
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.87%352 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.89%308 926
BROADCOM INC.-30.07%188 450
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.70%147 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%119 599