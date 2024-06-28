* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday and were set for a fourth weekly gain, helped by improving outlook on chipmakers, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 3.72 points, or 0.13%, to 2,787.78 by 01:26 GMT. Its set for a 0.2% weekly gain.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.74% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.27%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.76%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.84% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.83%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.91% and up 1.98%, respectively.

** South Korea's factory output fell in May, missing market expectations, on weaker production of machinery and automobiles, official data showed on Friday.

** Of the total 924 traded issues, 537 shares advanced, while 324 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.9 billion won ($24.44 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,388.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,385.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,388.0 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,384.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.99% so far this year, and gained 2.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 105.13.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 3.204%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 3.295%. ($1 = 1,386.8900 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)