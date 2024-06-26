* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Wednesday, as chipmaker SK Hynix tracked its major customer Nvidia's rally. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.49 points, or 0.20%, to 2,779.88 by 0151 GMT.

** SK Hynix gained 4.22%, after Nvidia's jump of 6.8% that led gains in tech stocks on Wall Street overnight. Rival Samsung Electronics fell 0.37%.

** E-commerce firms gained more than 1%, with search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao up 1.02% and 1.71%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery makers and automakers rose, but biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell.

** South Korea's exports are expected to recover near towards record-high levels in the first half of this year, the finance minister said.

** South Korea's central bank said there was a possibility of downward pressure mounting again on the won, as it vowed to step up monitoring of risk factors and stabilise markets.

** North Korea attempted to launch an unknown ballistic missile but failed, according to South Korea, amid growing tensions.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 366 shares advanced, while 489 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 143.2 billion won ($103 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,390.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,387.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 105.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.220%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 3.280%. ($1 = 1,390.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)