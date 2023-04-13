South Korean shares set for fifth weekly gain; L&F jumps

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday and were set
for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on easing worries about
aggressive U.S. interest rate policy. The won rallied, while the
benchmark 10-year bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.48 points, or 0.17%,
to 2,566.14, as of 02:09 GMT. For the week, it has risen 3.1%,
heading for its longest run of weekly gains since June 2021.
** Shares of battery material maker L&F Co Ltd
rose more than 7% at one point on a local media report that it
had won deals to supply cathode materials to battery cell makers
in the country.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
0.91% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.34%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.84%.
** Of the total 928 issues traded, 608 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.3 billion
won ($25.65 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,299.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.82% higher than its previous
close at 1,310.4.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,298.1
per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract was quoted at
1,295.6.
** The central bank chief said on Thursday he was not
worried much about where the won's exchange rate stands, hours
after his bank announced a $35 billion currency swap deal with
the country's national pension fund.
** The KOSPI has risen 14.74% so far this year, and gained
5.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 2.7% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 105.10.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.221%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.308%.
($1 = 1,298.1200 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)