  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
88700.00 KRW   -1.77%
04/13South Korean shares set for fifth weekly gain; L&F jumps
RE
04/12South Korean shares rise for fifth session, won rallies after swap deal
RE
04/11South Korean shares hover at 10-month high as investors await US inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares set for fifth weekly gain; L&F jumps

04/13/2023 | 10:32pm EDT
*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday and were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on easing worries about aggressive U.S. interest rate policy. The won rallied, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.48 points, or 0.17%, to 2,566.14, as of 02:09 GMT. For the week, it has risen 3.1%, heading for its longest run of weekly gains since June 2021.

** Shares of battery material maker L&F Co Ltd rose more than 7% at one point on a local media report that it had won deals to supply cathode materials to battery cell makers in the country.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.91% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.34%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.84%.

** Of the total 928 issues traded, 608 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.3 billion won ($25.65 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,299.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.82% higher than its previous close at 1,310.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,298.1 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,295.6.

** The central bank chief said on Thursday he was not worried much about where the won's exchange rate stands, hours after his bank announced a $35 billion currency swap deal with the country's national pension fund.

** The KOSPI has risen 14.74% so far this year, and gained 5.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 105.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.221%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.308%. ($1 = 1,298.1200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.25427 Delayed Quote.2.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.7501 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.1071 Delayed Quote.1.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012266 Delayed Quote.0.84%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 2561.66 Real-time Quote.14.54%
L&F CO., LTD. 0.68% 297000 End-of-day quote.71.18%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 1.53% 599000 End-of-day quote.37.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6308 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.15% 66100 End-of-day quote.19.53%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.77% 88700 End-of-day quote.18.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 24 297 B 18,6 B 18,6 B
Net income 2023 -7 927 B -6,08 B -6,08 B
Net Debt 2023 19 430 B 14,9 B 14,9 B
P/E ratio 2023 -7,65x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 60 995 B 46 811 M 46 811 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 88 700,00 KRW
Average target price 114 094,59 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.18.27%46 938
NVIDIA CORPORATION81.30%653 367
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%441 780
BROADCOM INC.10.30%257 117
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.46%160 897
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.45.18%148 779
