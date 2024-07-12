* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set for their first weekly decline in six, as chip stocks including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix followed their Wall Street peers lower. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 38.30 points, or 1.32%, to 2,853.05 by 0103 GMT. The index was down 0.3% for the week.

** Among index heavyweights, Samsung Electronics fell 3.20% and SK Hynix lost 3.73%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.07%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.26% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.82%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao rose 1.31% and 1.18%, respectively.

** The U.S. commitment to deterrence against North Korea is backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities, including nuclear, U.S. President Joe Biden told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 377 shares advanced, while 467 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 416.7 billion won on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,375.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,372.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,375.3 per dollar, down 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,372.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.45% so far this year, and gained 8.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 105.39.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.8 basis points to 3.118%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.197%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)