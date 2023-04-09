Advanced search
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
89100.00 KRW   +6.32%
TSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns

04/09/2023 | 10:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Monday it is communicating with Washington about its "guidance" for a law designed to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing that has sparked concerns about subsidy criteria.

Conditions for subsidies include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

"We can confirm that we are communicating with the U.S. government about the CHIPS ACT guidance," TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, said in a short emailed statement.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also said last month that the criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on Monday that TSMC was specifically talking to the United States about the details of the subsidies.

"The Taiwan government and industry have a very close understanding (of what is going on) and hope that the details of the relevant subsidy legislation will not affect industrial cooperation between the two sides and costs for industry-related construction," she said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is investing $40 billion in a new plant in the western U.S. state of Arizona, supporting Washington's plans for more chip-making at home.

Details of expected subsidies for the plant have not been disclosed.

The subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the CHIPS Act.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said last month it will protect confidential business information and expects that the requirement to share excess profit will only occur when projects significantly exceed projected cash flow.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.04% 571.366 Real-time Quote.13.47%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 4.33% 65000 End-of-day quote.17.54%
SK HYNIX INC. 6.32% 89100 End-of-day quote.18.80%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.48% 104.5 End-of-day quote.40.84%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.19% 531 End-of-day quote.18.39%
Financials
Sales 2023 24 395 B 18,6 B 18,6 B
Net income 2023 -7 827 B -5,95 B -5,95 B
Net Debt 2023 19 413 B 14,8 B 14,8 B
P/E ratio 2023 -7,93x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 61 270 B 46 593 M 46 593 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 89 100,00 KRW
Average target price 113 689,19 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.18.80%46 593
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.99%666 732
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.39%452 237
BROADCOM INC.11.36%259 593
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 413
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.77%149 005
