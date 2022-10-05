Advanced search
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
86200.00 KRW   +3.73%
Taiwan says will protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

10/05/2022 | 12:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet.

A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending.

A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

Taiwan Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi told reporters in Taipei that chipmaking required collaboration to ensure a "very resilient supply chain".

"We will use that platform to strive to safeguard our companies' interest," he said, but added that the group not started formal meetings.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said that the island is committed to ensuring its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors and has urged allies to boost collaboration amid intensified threats from China.

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

The "Chip 4" group's Asian members are home to the world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix, and key Japanese suppliers of semiconductor materials and equipment.

The establishment of the group also comes on the heels of a new U.S. law passed in August that includes $52 billion in subsidies for companies that make chips or conduct chip research in the United States, as Washington looks to lessen U.S. reliance on Asia for semiconductors.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.76% 465.7 Real-time Quote.-38.03%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.95% 55200 End-of-day quote.-29.50%
SK HYNIX INC. 3.73% 86200 End-of-day quote.-34.20%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.60% 82.5 End-of-day quote.4.96%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.88% 429 End-of-day quote.-30.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 897 B 35,9 B 35,9 B
Net income 2022 8 689 B 6,13 B 6,13 B
Net Debt 2022 8 192 B 5,78 B 5,78 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 59 276 B 41 802 M 41 802 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 86 200,00 KRW
Average target price 128 530,30 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.-34.20%41 802
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-30.24%339 934
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.23%311 424
BROADCOM INC.-27.89%184 997
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.37%146 047
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.90%131 638