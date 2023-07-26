- SK Hynix is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after it released second-quarter earnings. The Korean chip maker posted its third consecutive quarterly loss on Wednesday. The 2.988 trillion won ($2.34 billion) loss followed a KRW2.881 trillion profit in the April-June quarter last year. SK Hynix said it will cut NAND memory-chip output to relieve a supply glut, but it will ramp up production of higher-end chips, including those needed in the artificial-intelligence segment. Shares were recently down 0.9%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

07-25-23 2317ET