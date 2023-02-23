Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
92700.00 KRW   +4.04%
02/23U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official
RE
02/23South Korean shares rise on Wall St boost, set for fourth weekly loss
RE
02/23Asia stocks see bright side after Nvidia sounds upbeat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official

02/23/2023 | 11:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of semiconductor chips

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States will likely limit the level of advanced semiconductors made by South Korean companies in China, a senior U.S. official said.

In October, South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's top memory chip makers, received an one-year reprieve from U.S. export restrictions aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances.

"What will likely be is a cap on the levels that they can grow to in China," said Alan Estevez, the U.S. Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, when asked what would happen after the waiver ended.

Estevez who oversees restrictions on tech exports to China made the comments on Thursday during a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

"If you're at whatever layer of NAND, we will stop it somewhere in that range," Estevez said, referring to a flash memory product manufactured by Samsung and SK. He added that the U.S. government was in deep dialogue with the South Korean chipmakers.

"We work with them to ensure that we aren't going to harm our allies' companies. At the same time, we're going to impede the Chinese capability of building capabilities that are going to threaten us collectively," he said.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were not immediately available for comment.

Samsung and SK Hynix, which control about half of the global NAND flash memory chip market, have invested heavily in China in recent decades to produce chips that are vital to customers including tech giants Apple, and Amazon.

Earlier, an American official acknowledged the existence of a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for those countries to impose new restrictions on exports of chipmaking tools to China.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.03% 95.82 Delayed Quote.14.07%
APPLE INC. 0.33% 149.4 Delayed Quote.14.61%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.47% 62000 End-of-day quote.12.12%
SK HYNIX INC. 4.04% 92700 End-of-day quote.23.60%
All news about SK HYNIX INC.
02/23U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official
RE
02/23South Korean shares rise on Wall St boost, set for fourth weekly loss
RE
02/23Asia stocks see bright side after Nvidia sounds upbeat
RE
02/22S.Korean shares rise as Fed minutes, BOK decision come in as expected
RE
02/22South Korean Stocks Decline Ahead of Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Decision; Samsung,..
MT
02/22South Korean Stocks Decline Ahead of Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Decision
MT
02/22South Korean shares drop to 1-month low on U.S. rate-hike worries
RE
02/21South Korean shares lose over 1% on U.S. rate hike worries
RE
02/21Former SK Hynix Exec Joins Management Team of US Chip Fund
MT
02/21S.Korean shares close little changed amid monetary policy caution
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 506 B 35,0 B 35,0 B
Net income 2022 5 477 B 4,22 B 4,22 B
Net Debt 2022 14 697 B 11,3 B 11,3 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 63 745 B 49 094 M 49 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 92 700,00 KRW
Average target price 114 256,76 KRW
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.23.60%47 058
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.93%510 756
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.50%430 644
BROADCOM INC.4.41%240 219
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.99%153 874
QUALCOMM, INC.14.79%138 204