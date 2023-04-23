Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. SK hynix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC.

(A000660)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
89100.00 KRW   +1.60%
04:48pUS urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips - FT
RE
04/21South Korean shares snap 5-week rising streak as auto, battery stocks fall
RE
04/20S.Korean shares set for first weekly loss in six on weak auto, battery stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips - FT

04/23/2023 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Micron logo

(Reuters) - The United States asked South Korea to urge its chipmakers not to fill any market gap in China if Beijing bans memory chipmaker Micron from selling chips, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The United States made the request as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to travel to Washington on Monday, the newspaper reported, according to four people familiar with the talks.

China's cyberspace regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in March that it would conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by Micron. In a response, Micron said that it is cooperating with the Chinese government and that its operations in China are normal.

Washington asked Seoul to encourage Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to hold back from boosting sales to China if Micron is banned as a result of the investigation, the report added, citing people familiar with the situation.

The U.S. has imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China for fear it could be used to produce chips for military applications. It has blacklisted a number of China's largest chip firms, including Micron rival Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.54% 61.13 Delayed Quote.22.97%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.61% 65700 End-of-day quote.18.81%
SK HYNIX INC. 1.60% 89100 End-of-day quote.18.80%
All news about SK HYNIX INC.
04:48pUS urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips - FT
RE
04/21South Korean shares snap 5-week rising streak as auto, battery stocks fall
RE
04/20S.Korean shares set for first weekly loss in six on weak auto, battery stocks
RE
04/20SK Hynix Becomes Industry's First to Develop 12-Layer HBM3
MT
04/20South Korean Stocks Decline over Fears of Possible US Fed Rate Hikes; Hyundai, Kia Stoc..
MT
04/19S.Korean shares muted, earnings in focus; won touches 5-month low
RE
04/19ASML beats estimates but sees some chipmaker caution
RE
04/18South Korean shares little changed as investors await earnings
RE
04/18South Korean Stocks Close Lower over Fears of Possible Rate Hikes in the US; SK Hynix L..
MT
04/17South Korean shares slip after 7-day rally as automakers drop
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SK HYNIX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 149 B 18,1 B 18,1 B
Net income 2023 -8 119 B -6,10 B -6,10 B
Net Debt 2023 18 692 B 14,0 B 14,0 B
P/E ratio 2023 -7,45x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 61 270 B 46 046 M 46 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 30 520
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SK HYNIX INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 89 100,00 KRW
Average target price 113 959,46 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Tae-Won Choi Chairman-Executive Board
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK HYNIX INC.18.80%46 046
NVIDIA CORPORATION85.57%668 755
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.94%432 265
BROADCOM INC.13.19%263 871
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.14%160 417
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.36.53%142 320
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer