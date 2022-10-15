Advanced search
    A034730   KR7034730002

SK INC.

(A034730)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
206000.00 KRW   +3.26%
11:23aFire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver
RE
10/14SK Signet to Build EV Charger Plant in the US; to be Operational in 2023
MT
10/03SK siltron to Invest $1.65 billion in Silicon Wafer Business over Next Five Years
MT
Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver

10/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - A fire at a suburban data centre south of Seoul damaged servers of South Korea's major tech companies, Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. on Saturday, causing extensive disruption to the country's dominant messenger service and internet portal.

The fire at SK C&C on Saturday afternoon affected the operations of companies including Kakao and Naver housed at the data centre in Pangyo, on Seoul's southern periphery, an SK official said.

Kakao messenger and some affiliated services remained down more than eight hours after the fire broke out. Various services offered by Naver also went down partially for several hours.

There were no reports of injuries but the companies involved apologised to customers for the service disruptions. Safety precautious were preventing Kakao from resuming power supplies to its data centre, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kakao's messenger app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in a report in August.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 8.67% 51400 End-of-day quote.-54.31%
NAVER CORPORATION 4.42% 165500 End-of-day quote.-56.27%
SK INC. 3.26% 206000 End-of-day quote.-17.93%
All news about SK INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 128 949 B 89,7 B 89,7 B
Net income 2022 3 147 B 2,19 B 2,19 B
Net Debt 2022 41 640 B 29,0 B 29,0 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 13 950 B 9 707 M 9 707 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 193
Free-Float 49,7%
SK Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 206 000,00 KRW
Average target price 353 636,36 KRW
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tae-Won Chey Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dong-Hyun Jang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Ho Park Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eui-Dong Jang Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Jae-Ho Yeom Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SK INC.-17.93%9 707
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION62.10%413 388
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.11%182 963
BP PLC37.69%93 850
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-7.16%68 398
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION62.68%51 907