SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said it was regrettable that the growth of the conglomerate was portrayed in a negative light by a court which ruled he must pay 1.38 trillion won ($1.00 billion) to his estranged wife. ($1 = 1,376.5900 won) (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SK Inc.
Equities
A034730
KR7034730002
IT Services & Consulting
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|176,200 KRW
|+11.45%
|+18.41%
|-1.01%
|06:23am
|SK Group Chairman Chey says regrettable divorce ruling put firm in bad light
|RE
|May. 30
|South Korea court rules SK chairman must pay 1.38 trln won in divorce case, Yonhap reports
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|189,200 KRW
|-3.32%
|-4.73%
|94.14B
|176,200 KRW
|+11.45%
|+18.41%
|6.95B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.01%
|6.95B
|-19.53%
|177B
|-1.90%
|159B
|+2.05%
|153B
|+5.13%
|100B
|+9.84%
|81.1B
|+22.85%
|75.87B
|-8.53%
|69.81B
|-31.57%
|45.59B
|-9.69%
|42.96B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- A034730 Stock
- News SK Inc.
- SK Group Chairman Chey says regrettable divorce ruling put firm in bad light